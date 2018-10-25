Fortnite Flaming Hoops - all the locations to jump through flaming hoops with a Shopping Cart or ATK

You may remember the Fortnite Flaming Hoops from last season, but now they're back again for another entry in the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges. The challenge tasks you to jump through flaming hoops with a shopping cart or ATK, but despite those instructions you can actually tick off the hoops using any of the Fortnite Shopping Carts, Fortnite ATKs, or Fortnite Quadcrashers. This last option actually makes things a lot easier, as there's plenty of them dotted around the island - just make sure you don't use the rocket boost or you'll smash through the ramp instead of jumping off it! Watch our video above or read on, and we'll show you where all ten of the Fortnite Flaming Hoops are, so you can take your pick of five to complete to challenge.

Fortnite Flaming Hoops locations

There are ten Fortnite flaming hoops in total, though you only need to jump a vehicle through five of them to complete this challenge.

C2 - North of Pleasant Park

To the north of Pleasant Park, you should be able to spot a ramp leading over a camper van with a flaming hoop above it.

E4 - North of Leaky Lake

Tucked away next to a building to the north of Leaky Lake, hit the ramp on the tree to sail through the flaming hoop and into the water.

G5 - Dust Divot, southeast of the Depot

You'll need to get up a decent amount of speed (or build an extra ramp) to reach this Flaming Hoop hovering over the northeast edge of Dusty Divot.

H3 - South of Risky Reels on top of hill

South of Risky Reels, you'll spot a ramp and flaming hoop between some camper vans on a raised area.

I6 - East of Retail Row near the Racetrack

To the east of Retail Row, just outside the desert, is a ramp surrounded by cones leading to a flaming hoop.

J8 - East of Paradise Palms

Found to the east side of Paradise Palms, you may need to construct your own ramp to ensure you reach the flaming hoop.

G9 - Southeast of Fatal Fields in the desert

Southeast of Fatal Fields, towards the end of the desert road, you'll find a ramp and flaming hoop over the top of the camel statue.

E9 - Nightclub area northeast of Flush Factory

Heading down the hill from the south of the Nightclub area should give you plenty of speed to hit the ramp and pass through the flaming hoop.

C6 - Northeast of Greasy Grove

Just to the northeast of Greasy Grove, you'll see a ramp and the flaming hoop on a raised area.

B5 - East of Snobby Shores

In the hills east of Snobby Shores, you'll find a ramp leading to a flaming hoop over the road heading east.

