Fortnite EGO outposts: Where to visit different EGO outpost locations

Their exact purpose hasn't been revealed as yet, but Fortnite EGO outposts have appeared around the island to provide a military presence. These locations are not only handy landmarks and a good source of weapons, but you'll also need them if you're working your way through the weekly missions in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. For both the Fortnite Forged In Slurp challenges and the Fortnite The Lowdown challenges you'll need to visit the five different Fortnite EGO outpost locations, so knowing where to look for them is a handy bonus. We've put together this guide for Fortnite players to show you exactly where the Fortnite EGO outposts are, so you can get visiting them all without further delay.

Fortnite EGO Outpost locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above we've marked where all five of the Fortnite EGO outposts can be found, so you can set yourself some helpful waypoints when tracking them down. Whether you're trying to get eliminations at them, search chests there, or just visit them all, these are the grid references you need for all of the Fortnite EGO outpost locations:

C2 - Fortnite EGO Science Station

- Fortnite EGO Science Station B5 - Fortnite EGO Hangar

- Fortnite EGO Hangar D8 - Fortnite EGO Comm Tower

- Fortnite EGO Comm Tower F5 - Fortnite EGO Barracks

- Fortnite EGO Barracks H3 - Fortnite EGO Staging Post

So there we have it, all of the locations you need for the Fortnite EGO outposts. Deciding which one to visit next should be determined by what challenge you're working towards – if you want to find unopened chests, then heading as far away from the battle bus route as possible will give you the best chance, whereas if you're looking to eliminate opponents then landing near the route or visiting one near the closing storm circle will improve the odds of meeting other players. Good luck and happy hunting!

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2