Where to ring doorbells in Fortnite - Season 7 Week 3 challenges

During Fortnite season 6 , a new challenge appeared that placed doorbells on the front of all the residential houses in the game. Players had to ring the Fortnite doorbells while an enemy was in the building, which proved to be quite frustrating because ringing the bell gave away your exact location. They’ve made a return in Fortnite season 7 , but rather than needing a player to be inside, you simply have to ring two doorbells in different named locations, in the same match.

It’s a much easier challenge to complete than before since you can do it all in one game, and with the new Fortnite planes that have been introduced this season, you can quickly traverse the map to get from one location to the next. Fortnite doorbells can be found in almost all of the houses in major towns, like Pleasant Park and Paradise Palms. With that in mind, you can plan a quick route at the start of the game.

Here are all of the locations you can find Fortnite doorbells in season 7.

Fortnite Doorbell Locations

Pleasant Park

Snobby Shores

Retail Row

Salty Springs

Paradise Palms

Tomato Temple

It’s worth noting that at Tomato Temple, there is only one house that has a doorbell, on the western side. If you’re the first person to land there then this is a good one to get at the start of the game, but if you opt to land somewhere else then we’d recommend heading to one of the locations which has a few more houses.

One quick route to take would be to land at Snobby Shores - which is usually quiet when it comes to other players - then take one of the ATKs that spawn at Snobby. Drive to the expedition outpost to the east, between the two mountains. You can then hop in a plane for the short journey to Pleasant Park, where you can find a number of other smaller houses with those elusive Fortnite doorbells. Job done!