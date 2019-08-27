Fortnite Claptrap missing eye: Where to find Claptrap's missing eye and then return it to him

If you're on the hunt for the Fortnite Claptrap missing eye, then you'll have noticed that there's currently a crossover event happening between Fortnite and Borderlands 3. Thanks to the appearance of a new Fortnite Rift Zone over the south side of the desert biome, the area from the truck stop and the oasis right across to the dinosaurs has been transformed into Pandora, complete with a fresh cel-shaded look, giant animal bones, and more metal than you can shake a boomstick at. For one of the Welcome to Pandora challenges accompanying this change, you need to find the Fortnite Claptrap missing eye then return it to the mechanical sidekick, and we're here to show you how to do that.

Fortnite Vault Symbols: Where to search different Vault Symbols in the Welcome to Pandora Borderlands challenges

Where to find the Fortnite Claptrap missing eye

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two important points on the map for completing this challenge – the location of the Fortnite Claptrap missing eye, and where to actually find Claptrap so you can return the optic to him. We've marked them both here for you, so you know where you're going.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find the Fortnite Claptrap missing eye, you need to head to the main cluster of buildings in the south of the Pandora rift area. Once you're there, go inside the building in the southeast corner, next to the tall wooden water tower. If you enter this building through the ground level door on the west side, you'll see the Fortnite Claptrap missing eye on the floor between an armchair and a television in the corner. Interact to grab it any you're halfway there.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Now all you need to do is return the Fortnite Claptrap missing eye to its rightful owner. You'll find Claptrap on the west side of the Pandora rift area, underneath the tall Welcome to Pandora billboard at the roadside. Head on over to him then return the metal peeper, and you'll have ticked this Welcome to Pandora challenge off your list.

Fortnite Season 10 | Fortnite Season 11 | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite hidden battle stars | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | Fortnite Party Assist | How to level up fast in Fortnite