Fortnite Beach Parties: Where to dance at different beach parties in the 14 Days of Summer challenges

There are six Fortnite Beach Party locations find in the Days of Summer challenges. Players need to dance at each to complete the challenge but the Fortnite beach parties aren't particularly easy to find. There's six in total and you need to dance at all of them in Fortnite to complete the challenge so without further ado, here are all of the Fortnite beach parties and their locations.

Fortnite beach parties

(Image credit: epic)

North of Lazy Lagoon where it runs into the ocean. North-west of Loot Lake, next to the small hut. South-east of Neo Tilted, in the river bed. South of Dusty Divot, underneath the treescape around the large puddle. North-west of Paradise Palms near the small lake South-west of Paradise Palms near the big lake

The map above shows all six of the Fortnite beach parties, which range from the top of Lazy Lagoon all the way to south-west of Paradise Palms. To complete the challenge you need to visit each of them and dance. Since it's a beach party, every single one is found near a body of water.

Here's all six of the Fortnite beach party locations in more detail:

1. North of Lazy Lagoon where it runs into the ocean.

(Image credit: epic)

This Fortnite beach party is an easy one to find as it's exposed on a sandbank right where the river reaches the edge of the northern map.

2. North-west of Loot Lake, next to the small hut

(Image credit: epic)

This Fortnite Beach Party is nestled between Loot Lake and Pleasant Park. It's got trees on two sides and a hill on one so it can be obscured from certain angles. Just head for the most north-easterly loop of river.

3. South-east of Neo Tilted, in the river bed

(Image credit: epic)

This can be one of the harder Fortnite Beach Party locations to find as it's tucked away in a hilly area near Neo Tilted. Just find the thin river that flows near by if you're having trouble follow that to roughly the mid way point between Neo and Shifty.

4. South of Dusty Divot, underneath the treescape around the large puddle

(Image credit: epic)

The Dusty Divot Fortnite Beach Party is under trees so it's hard to see from the sky or the ground. Head for the south east quarter of the area and you should find it near the edge of the area.

5. North-west of Paradise Palms near the small lake

(Image credit: epic)

There are two lakes on the western edge of paradise Palms. The first Fortnite Beach party is by the North west one - just look for the palm trees.

6. South-west of Paradise Palms near the big lake

(Image credit: epic)

The other Paradise Palms Fortnite Beach Party is by the lake nearer the gas station. Again, just look for the palm trees.