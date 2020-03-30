Fish and bugs leaving in March in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you're looking to complete your critterpedia, you'll need to be aware of the fish and bugs leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March. Some won't be back until at least the tail end of this year, some early next, so you'll want to hunker down and find them all now while you still can.

There are 80 Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish to catch across the entire year, and the same goes for the 80 Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs species too.

Below, you will find every bug and fish that will not be available after March 31 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - organised by hemisphere, and by critterpedia entry order. Use the links above and to your left to jump to any specific segment you need.

Northern hemisphere fish

Northern Hemisphere fish leaving in March

Name Availability Location Returning in 1 Bitterling All hours River Nov 2 Yellow Perch All hours River Oct 3 Stringfish 4PM - 9AM River (Clifftop) Dec 4 Sturgeon All hours River (Mouth) Sep 5 Sea Butterfly All hours Sea Dec 6 Football Fish 4PM - 9AM Sea Nov

Northern hemisphere bugs

Northern Hemisphere bugs leaving in March

Name Availability Location Returning in 1 Emperor Butterfly 5PM - 8AM Flying June

Southern hemisphere fish

Southern Hemisphere fish leaving in March

Name Availability Location Returning in 1 Crawfish All hours Pond Oct 2 Soft-shelled Turtle 4PM - 9AM River Feb 2021 3 Sweetfish All hours River Jan 2021 4 Salmon All hours River (Mouth) Mar 2021 5 King Salmon All hours River (Mouth) Mar 2021 6 Nibble Fish 9AM - 4PM River Nov 7 Piranha 9AM - 4PM AND 9PM - 4AM River Dec 8 Arowana 4PM - 9AM River Dec 9 Dorado 4PM - 9AM River Dec 10 Arapaima 4PM - 9AM River Dec 11 Saddled Bichir 9PM - 4AM River Dec 12 Clown Fish All hours Sea Oct 13 Surgeonfish All hours Sea Oct 14 Butterfly Fish All hours Sea Oct 15 Puffer Fish All hours Sea Jan 2021 16 Ocean Sunfish 4AM - 9PM Sea Jan 2021 17 Saw Shark 4PM - 9AM Sea Dec 18 Hammerhead Shark 4PM - 9AM Sea Dec 19 Great White Shark 4PM - 9AM Sea Dec 20 Whale Shark All hours Sea Dec 21 Suckerfish All hours Sea Dec

Southern hemisphere bugs

Southern Hemisphere bugs leaving in March

