FIFA 22 stadiums guide: four new additions, with Brentford coming soon

Five new additions are headed to the FIFA 22 stadiums list – although you’ll have to wait until early 2022 for one of them. As occurred last season with Leeds United’s Elland Road, Premier League newcomers Brentford are to have their home ground added in a post-release patch, likely due to pandemic-related travel challenges. There’s no need to wait for fans of Benfica, FC Porto, Cadiz or Arminia Bielefeld: all four receive properly scanned stadia in FIFA 22, and there’s a bonus for Real Sociedad supporters too. Scroll to the bottom of this guide for the complete FIFA 22 stadiums list.

Estadio da Luz (SL Benfica)

(Image credit: EA)

This one has been expected since Benfica became an official partner club of EA in 2020 – indeed, it’s surprising that the process of including one of world football’s most beautiful stadiums has taken two years. Home to the final of Euro 2004 and both the 2014 and 2020 Champions League deciders, it’s a genuinely breathtaking venue (I’ve been there – to watch England lose, naturally) with a capacity of 64,642. Truly, better late than never.

Brentford Community Stadium (Brentford)

From FIFA 15 onwards, EA has made a commitment to including every English Premier League stadium in its game – but this posed a problem last year when it couldn’t scan Leeds United’s Elland Road due to pandemic travel restrictions. It was instead added in a later patch, and that’s the plan for Brentford’s new stadium too. [Fellow promoted sides Watford and Norwich already have their homes in the game.] The Bees’ new build opened in September 2020, and can house 17,250 fans.

Estadio do Dragao (FC Porto)

(Image credit: EA)

Liga Portugal will have two genuine stadiums in FIFA 22, as Porto’s home ground joins that of rival Benfica. Like the Estadio da Luz it was completed in 2003 in order to host games at Euro 2004, and has since been used for the UEFA Nations League final in 2019, and Champions League final in 2021. The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Muse and One Direction have all played concerts there, too. When it’s not rocking to Satisfaction or Viva La Vida, the ground holds 50,035.

Reale Arena (Real Sociedad)

Opened as the Anoeta Stadium in 1993, this is the third home of Basque side Real Sociedad, and plans for its expansion have been kicked around for a decade and a half. Construction finally began in May 2017, with the notorious running track removed, and capacity ultimately being expanded to 40,000. The 2020-21 season was its first full season of use since renovation, and as a result it’s also been prettily remodelled by the EA scanning team ahead of FIFA 22.

SchucoArena (Arminia Bielefeld)

(Image credit: EA)

EA tends to add at least one German club per season, with the homes of Union Berlin and SC Paderborn landing in FIFA 21. This time around it’s the turn of Arminia Bielefeld, who narrowly maintained their Bundesliga status last season with a final-day win over Stuttgart. Before accepting sponsorship from a local window manufacturer their 26,515-capacity ground was long known as the Bielefelder Alm.

Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz CF)

As with Germany, EA likes to drop in a new Spanish ground each year. Last time out Granada and Mallorca both saw their stadia officially scanned, and now Cadiz takes the list of real La Liga grounds to 17. [Still no Nou Camp though – that one is exclusive to eFootball 2022.] Originally built as the Estadio Ramón de Carranza in 1955, Nuevo Mirandilla has been completely reconstructed twice, and currently boasts a capacity of 20,724.

Official FIFA 22 stadiums list

International

Wembley Stadium (England)

Premier League

Anfield (Liverpool)

Brentford Community Stadium (Brentford, coming soon)

Carrow Road (Norwich City)

Elland Road (Leeds United)

Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)

Goodison Park (Everton)

King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

London Stadium (West Ham United)

Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Old Trafford (Manchester United)

Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)

St. James' Park (Newcastle United)

St. Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

The Amex Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)

Turf Moor (Burnley)

Vicarage Road (Watford)

Villa Park (Aston Villa)

EFL Championship

Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)

Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)

Craven Cottage (Fulham)

The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)

Kirklees Stadium (Huddersfield Town)

Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium (Queens Park Rangers)

MKM Stadium (Hull City)

Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)

Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City)

Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea City)

Vitality Stadium (AFC Bournemouth)

EFL League One

Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Groupama Stadium (Lyon)

Orange Vélodrome (Marseille)

Parc des Princes (Paris SG)

Serie A

San Siro (AC Milan / Inter Milan)

Liga Portugal

Estadio da Luz (Benfica)

Estadio do Dragao (FC Porto)

Super Lig

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı (Karagümrük)

ROTW

Donbass Arena (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Otkritie Arena (Spartak Moscow)

Eredivisie

Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax)

MLS

BC Place Stadium (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy)

Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United)

Providence Park (Portland Timbers)

Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls)

Liga BBVA MX

Estadio Azteca (Club America)

MBS Pro League

King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli / Al-Ittihad)

King Fahd Stadium (Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr)

Meiji Yasuda J1

Panasonic Stadium Suita (Gamba Osaka)

Bundesliga

BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen)

BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Mercedes-Benz Arena (Stuttgart)

Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)

MEWA Arena (1. FSV Mainz)

PreZero Arena (Hoffenheim)

Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln)

SchucoArena (Arminia Bielefeld)

Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)

Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Union Berlin)

Volkswagen Arena (Wolfsburg)

WWK Arena (Augsburg)

Bundesliga 2

Benteler-Arena (Paderborn)

Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

HDI-Arena (Hannover 96)

Max-Morlock-Stadion (FC Nurnberg)

VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04)

Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV)

wohninvest Weserstadion (Werder Bremen)

La Liga Santander

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Getafe CF)

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo)

Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis)

Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante UD)

Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarrael CF)

Estadio de Mendizorroza (Alaves)

Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano)

Estadio Mestalla (Valencia CF)

Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes (Granada)

Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao)

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)

Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz CF)

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla)

RCDE Stadium (Espanyol)

Reale Arena (Real Sociedad)

Visit Mallorca Estadi (RCD Mallorca)

Wanda Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)

La Liga Smartbank

Estadio de Gran Canaria (UD Las Palmas)

Estadio de Montilivi (Girona)

Estadio El Alcoraz (SD Huesca)

Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid)

Estadio La Rosaleda (Malaga CF)

Municipal de Butarque (CD Leganes)

Municipal de Ipurua (SD Eibar)

Liga Profesional de Futbol

Profesional Libertadores de América (Independiente)

Estadio Presidente Perón (Racing Club)

Generic

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena D'Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio de las Artes

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Euro Park

FIFA eStadium

Forest Park Stadium

FUT Stadium

Ivy Lane

Molton Road

O Dromo

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion