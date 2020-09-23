FIFA 21 Juventus: why you’re stuck with Piemonte Calcio again this year

FIFA 21 Juventus? Computer says no. EA’s licensing rights computer, that is, because the most successful club in Italian football isn’t in FIFA 21. Konami, publishers of rival game PES 2021, signed a deal with Juve in 2019 which gives them exclusive rights to the Turin giants, and the incredible Allianz Stadium, for three years. That means the earliest you’ll see Juventus in an EA game again is FIFA 23. [The image at the header of this piece is from their last appearance, in FIFA 19.]

It’s not all bad news, however. Just like last year, FIFA 21 Juventus do still exist, just under a different name. Piemonte Calcio is their replacement moniker, as was the case in FIFA 20, and they have fake kits and a fake badge. Yet all their players are real, with mostly accurate faces. Utilise them in exhibition or career mode and you still get to do so with lifelike versions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Wojciech Szczęsny and co. No Miralem Pjanic any more though, after the Bosnian joined Barcelona during the summer.

(Image credit: EA)

Ultimate Team cards are still based around real-life performances too. So if Ronaldo bags a hat-trick for real-life Juve to warrant a Team Of The Week (TOTW) item, it still appears in-game, again assigned to Piemonte Calcio.

While all of the above was true last year, it also now applies to another fabled Serie A club: AS Roma. Konami has also purchased exclusive rights to use them in PES, meaning their new FIFA 21 name is simply Roma FC, and they too have a redesigned badge and fictional kits. They’ll compete in the generic Stadion Olympik.

“You can still expect to see the same AS Roma real-world, authentic players and related likenesses in FIFA 21 and Ultimate Team,” says an official EA statement. “Player Chemistry within Ultimate Team will be unaffected by these changes. We'd like to thank everyone at AS Roma for the years of collaboration as the team's official sports video gaming partner.”

EA has produced an FAQ explaining the finer details of the Roma move, which you can read on its official website.

FIFA 21 Piemonte Calcio explained

For the record, the name Piemonte Calcio isn’t as random as it may sound. Juventus are based geographically in the city of Turin, which is in the region of Piedmont, bordering France and Switzerland. And Calcio simply means ‘football’ or ‘kick’. Hopefully we don’t need to explain the meaning behind the name ‘FC Roma’.

All other Serie A clubs remain fully licensed, with accurate kits and badges.

Outside of Italy, it’s also worth noting that Argentine heavyweights River Plate are unlicensed in FIFA 21. Instead they’re known as Nunez.

The most notable fallout of all of this licensing kerfuffle is how it’s affected the individual status of Portugal skipper and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. For many years he was FIFA’s cover star, and best player, untouchable in Ultimate Team despite the brilliance of longstanding rival Lionel Messi. Those covers would not be possible now.

Last year, with Ronaldo assigned to Piemonte Calcio, he found himself demoted to the game’s second best player behind Messi, and it’s an arrangement which repeats itself in FIFA 21. (If you’re interested in checking out who else makes the game’s top 100 players, immediately leap over to our FIFA 21 ratings guide.)

FIFA 21 is released for PS4, Xbox One and PC on Friday 9 October.