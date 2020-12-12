FIFA 21 Icon Swaps guide: how to get Henry, Suker or Vidic for free

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps have been the most hotly anticipated addition to this year’s incarnation of Ultimate Team, and they finally went live on Friday 11 December. The first batch of Icons-based rewards in FIFA 21 include Thierry Henry and newcomer Davor Suker, but packs are available too if none of the legendary names take your immediate fancy. To earn these treats you have to score tokens by completing in-game objectives. How exactly? All is explained in GR’s FIFA 21 Icon Swaps guide.

What are FIFA 21 Icon Swaps?

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 21 Icon Swaps system tasks you with completing in-game objectives in order to earn tokens. Once you’ve earned a specific number of tokens you can submit them in challenges, and be granted either legendary players or special packs as a reward. Inevitably, the best available players require the highest number of tokens. Thierry Henry (LW, 90) sets you back 17 tokens, while Nemanja Vidic (CB, 85) requires far less grind: seven Icons Swaps tokens is all you need to secure the standout Serb.

Icon Swaps 1 started on Friday 11 December. It features six players in total. In addition to Henry and Vidic you can grind towards Frank Rijkaard (CDM, 90, 14 tokens), Ronald Koeman (CB, 91, 13 tokens), Davor Suker (ST, 87, 11 tokens) or Gheorge Hagi (CAM, 89, 9 tokens). Other alternative rewards include a Base Icon player pick (one of three options) in exchange for 17 tokens, or a mid Icon pack for 12 tokens. The latter reward is cheaper as you don’t get any element of choice as to which Icon you pack.

There are eighteen tokens available during Icon Swaps 1. The first eight tokens are available until 1 January, at which point they get replaced by ten further tokens. This means that you can save up for both Hagi and Vidic, at a total cost of 16 tokens, but there’s no way to earn enough to claim both Rijkaard and Henry.

What are the FIFA 21 Icon Swaps objectives?

(Image credit: EA)

There are currently eight objectives which earn FIFA 21 Icon Swaps tokens, split across FUT Friendly and Squad Battles matches. Note that these challenges all expire on 1 January 2021.

Icon Swaps Live FUT Friendly

- Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League with at least 5 First Owned Premier League players in your starting squad

- Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League with at least 5 First Owned Serie A players in your starting squad

- Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League with at least 5 First Owned La Liga players in your starting squad

- Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League with at least 5 First Owned Bundesliga players in your starting squad

- Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: One League with at least 5 First Owned Ligue 1 players in your starting squad

Icon Swaps Squad Battles



- Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 Eredivisie players in your starting squad



- Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 MLS players in your starting squad



- Win 5 Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty with 11 EFL Championship players in your starting squad

Which icons are on the FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 1 rewards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 21 Icon Swaps rewards list is below. Remember that Icons Swaps 1 ends on 12 February 2021, so you need to cash in all the tokens earned above before that date. We'll update this guide to cover FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 2 in mid-February.

Reward Type Player Tokens 2x Ultimate Packs Packs 2 5x 85+ Players Pack Pack 3 25x 85+ Players Pack Pack 5 Nemanja Vidic (CB, 85) Base Icon 7 Base Icon Pack Base Icon 8 Gheorge Hagi (CAM, 89) Mid Icon 9 Base or Mid Icon Pack Base or Mid Icon 10 Davor Suker (ST, 87) Mid Icon 11 Mid Icon Pack Mid Icon 12 Ronald Koeman (CB, 91) Prime Icon 13 Frank Rijkaard (CDM, 90) Prime Icon 14 Mid or Prime Icon Pack Mid or Prime Icon 15 89+ Mid Icon Player Pick Mid Icon 16 Base Icon Player Pick Base Icon 17 Thierry Henry (LW, 90) Mid Icon 17

