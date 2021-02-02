FIFA 21 Ben Davies: how good is Liverpool’s new signing on the virtual turf?

What is Liverpool's new CB Ben Davies like in FIFA 32?

As football’s January transfer window closed, there’s no doubt that its most surprising development was English champions Liverpool signing an unheralded centre back from Preston North End. It’s a symbol of a certain football game's power that the immediate reaction from most fans was, “How good is Ben Davies in FIFA 21?"

The 25-year-old started 19 games for PNE this season and is a “Rolls Royce” of a footballer according to former Leeds chairman Peter Ridsdale, who’s now an advisor at Preston. But is that description accurate on the virtual turf? In a word: no.

Davies’ FIFA 21 Ultimate Team card is a silver item with an overall rating of 72. He’s okay in the pace department - 74 acceleration, 72 sprint speed - and reasonable in so far as defensive stats are concerned: 78 jumping, 77 strength, 76 awareness, 74 standing tackle. But his abilities to spark attacks after gaining possession are less noteworthy. Davies has 58 dribbling, 68 short passing, 65 long passing, and a stingy 34 vision.

Davies has only ever scored three times in his eight-year career, and you won't be deploying him as an emergency striker anytime soon with ratings of 43 volleys, 39 long shots, 36 finishing, and 33 positioning.

If you’re looking to grab his Preston card in Ultimate Team card before it’s swapped out for a Liverpool version, the current transfer market rate is 2,500 coins.

Davies fares slightly better in career mode. There he has an OVR of 73, with 79 marking, 78 jumping and 78 strength. And there’s good news if you decide to persevere with him over a number of seasons: his potential rating is 79. So still no VVD or Joel Matip, but a very serviceable Liverpool squad player, or starter at the lower end of the Premier League.

Davies was joined at Anfield on deadline day by another new centre back: Ozan Kabak, on loan from Schakle. The Turk has on overall rating of 77 in Ultimate Team, with 79 physicality, 76 defending, and 72 pace.

