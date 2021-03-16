Marvel boss says there are "ideas" for Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hasn't started airing yet, but questions are already being asked about season 2. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked whether a second installment was in the works at a press conference ahead of the show's premiere.

"We get asked [that question] much more in television, because people expect it to be like what they know before: Where’s season 2?” Feige said. “We approached it like the movies: We better make this great, because we won’t be able to do another one."

He added: "If we’re able to do another one, there’s certainly ideas," but reiterated that the plan is still for the Marvel movies and TV shows to go "back and forth" between each other.

Like WandaVision, the Marvel Phase 4 show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame . After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of the 2019 movie, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – AKA Falcon – teams up with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) – AKA Winter Soldier – in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities and friendship to the test, as they face off against the Flag-Smasher, an anti-patriotism group.

Alongside Mackie and Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl also star in the series. VanCamp and Brühl are reprising their roles as former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter and Sokovian terrorist Helmut Zemo, while Russell will play John F. Walker, a high-ranking member of the military and the US government's choice to become Captain America.