Falcon and The Winter Soldier gets March release date and first trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is officially heading to Disney Plus on March 19 and, to whet your appetite even further, there's now a first major trailer for Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson's next adventure, courtesy of the Disney Investor Day stream.

Taking place after Avengers: Endgame, Falcon and The Winter Soldier sees Sam's Falcon (Anthony Mackie) wrestling with the legacy of Captain America. There's also a whole bunch of globe-trotting set-pieces as Daniel Bruhl's Zemo is in hot pursuit of the two Marvel superheroes.

Basically, this looks like Mission: Impossible meets the MCU. Along the way, the action-filled first look features Falcon is swerving past missiles, there are shootouts galore, and there's even a brief look at the 'new' Captain America, John Walker (played by Wyatt Russell).

Even more excitingly, the first half of 2021 is now officially stacked with Marvel Studios movies and shows. WandaVision kicks things off on January 15. Falcon and the Winter Soldier will take us through to late April. Then, Black Widow releases on May 7 and the Loki series is also set to debut on Disney Plus in May.

There were also several more announcements made during the stream. Loki got a first trailer; Ms. Marvel was confirmed to appear in Captain Marvel 2 and, to top it all off, we're even getting a Fantastic Four movie directed by Jon Watts.

