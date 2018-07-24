Ant-Man and the Wasp has been out for a while in the US (it will hit UK cinemas on August 2), which means we've all had time to fall in love with Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne, AKA The Wasp, all over again.

There's a reason that the Ant-Man sequel is called Ant-Man and the Wasp, and the female superhero very much has an equal role in the movie. In fact, thanks to the plot's focus on Hope and her family, some fans have even suggested it should have been called The Wasp and Ant-Man! But with Marvel Studios promising more female-led movies soon, wouldn't it be a better idea for The Wasp to just get her own movie?

Lilly wasn't so sure herself when we sat down to talk about Ant-Man and the Wasp recently, but then inspiration struck! Watch the video above to see her full answer or read on for more details...

"I’ve been asked that question before and I really don’t want a solo Wasp film, just really based on the fact that I love the partnership," Lilly tells me. "I feel like what is Hope without Scott? And what is Scott without Hope? I just think that that’s the whole point of this movie... to prove that they need each other."

If you're thinking, 'Wait, what? This article is supposed to be about Lilly's great idea for a solo Wasp movie?!' then just keep watching the interview above because the actress is about to get a flash of inspiration, which leads to a pretty incredible idea for a solo Wasp movie. Take note Marvel!

"Maybe it might be interesting for Hope to go dark at some point and kind of go rogue and for Scott to need to sort of bring her back, and that could be a Wasp movie. I mean, that could be cool, right? I mean, she’s got the potential. We all know she has the potential to go dark.

"So I don’t know, that just came to me just now, that would be kind of fun, but really what I’ve always said is I want to see an all-female Avengers film and I could do that without Paul [Rudd]. That would be fun.”

Reading everyone's minds - including my own - and not only coming up with a great idea for a more Wasp-focused movie, but also an all-female Avengers movie, Lilly proves she knows what the fans want. Black Widow, The Wasp, Scarlet Witch, Valkyrie, and Black Panther's Shuri team up to save the world... now tell me you don't want to see that movie? You're welcome Marvel.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is out in US theatres now and hits UK cinemas August 2, 2018. Find out what's next for the MCU with every new Marvel movie we know about.