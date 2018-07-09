What does the Ant-Man and the Wasp ending mean? And 7 other questions we have

So, you've seen the Ant-Man and the Wasp ending and now you have questions? Well, if you're in the US you have... UK fans will have to wait a little longer before they get the chance, but if you're reading this I'm going to assume you've been lucky enough to witness the latest Marvel movie otherwise it's about to get spoilt for you big time! (Seriously, if you haven't seen it yet, turn away now and come back when you have because major spoilers are a-coming.) If you have seen it, you no doubt have loads of questions about that unbelievable Ant-Man and the Wasp ending and how it ties into Avengers 4 and the rest of the MCU. I know I do. Read on to find out the big questions I have after watching the Ant-Man and the Wasp and how future films may answer them. And if there's anything you think I've missed, feel free to include it in the comments section below.

1. How does Ant-Man and the Wasp connect to Avengers: Infinity War?

One of the biggest questions going in to Ant-Man and the Wasp was whether or not Scott Lang's small-time adventures were going to be set before, after, or during the events of Avengers: Infinity War , which clearly has major ramifications for the MCU. Would the movie even address Thanos' attack at all? The answer only comes if you stick around for that most beloved of Marvel traditions, the post-credits scene. Look, I know I already warned you about spoilers once already, but seriously: SPOILERS AHEAD.

After the credits roll (or rather, mid-way through them rolling) we see Hank, Janet, Hope, and Scott gathered on a San Francisco rooftop. Scott is being sent into the Quantum Realm to fetch "healing particles" for Ghost (more on that later), with the others staying behind to monitor and pull him out once he's done. Unfortunately for them, Thanos' deadly snap of his fingers happens right before Scott can be pulled out, and Hank, Janet, and Hope are all vaporized. Presumably Avengers 4 will see Scott rescued from the Quantum Realm, but it's definitely a downer epilogue.

2. Why didn't Ant-Man and the Wasp help the Avengers with Thanos?

Okay, so most of the Ant-ourage (that's what I've decided to call our ragtag group of heroes / convicts) gets obliterated while Scott is in the Quantum Realm. But why was he there in the first place? Yes, the movie says it's to gather quantum energy, but weren't there more pressing matters at hand? The Children of Thanos' attack on New York wasn't exactly subtle, and Tony Stark's disappearance was making worldwide news. So Scott, Hope, Hank, and Janet saw all this and thought "Nah, we've got better things to do"?

3. What exactly are Janet's powers?

Janet van Dyne has been stuck in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, and over that period has clearly absorbed a large amount of quantum energy. She uses it to calm Hank's fracturing mind and, once she's back in the full-size world, helps stabilize Ghost's phasing. So how did she learn these powers and what are their limits? Is Janet going to become a full-fledged superhero? Does she even have powers anymore or did she use up her quantum energy when she healed Ghost? Speaking of...

4. Is Ghost going to be okay?

Ghost's motivation throughout Ant-Man and the Wasp is more sympathetic than many Marvel villains. She's not out to conquer the world or randomly kill innocent people, she just doesn't want to die by way of being ripped apart at the molecular level - I think most of us can sympathize with that. And once Janet is rescued, Ghost seems to get a happy ending: Janet uses quantum energy to stabilize Ghost's molecules, and she stops phasing. But then that mid-credits scene starts rolling and we're told Scott needs to fetch more quantum energy. So was Janet's touch not enough? Can she not do it again? Is Ghost just going to always need an influx of quantum energy to remain stable?

5. Who was Sonny's buyer?

Near the beginning of the movie, Hope tries to buy a special piece of tech (I believe it's known as a " MacGuffin ") from Sonny Burch. Sonny says the deal has changed, and that he wants in on the research Hank and Hope are doing in the Quantum Realm. Hope declines, and Sonny says that people "don't say no" to the party / parties he represents. So is this a throwaway line to intimidate Hope (and by extension, the audience) or does Sonny work for some larger, as-of-yet unseen threat?

6. Why didn't Hank, Janet, and Hope leave San Francisco?

When Hope first picks up Scott from his apartment, it's clear she and her father Hank are none too fond of how he handled things in Captain America: Civil War. The father-daughter duo are now fugitives, constantly on the run from the law. While Scott successfully covers his tracks and ends his time on house arrest without getting in trouble, the Pym / van Dyne family doesn't. They're still wanted, which is probably why Hank and Janet settle down on a remote beach instead of, say, the suburbs. But if that's the case, why stay so close to San Francisco, the area where the feds are most actively hunting you? The shrinking technology makes everything incredibly portable, so it's not like they couldn't have settled down in a different state or even country. Hope has an excuse in that she clearly has romantic interest in Scott, but there's no need for Hank and Janet to stick around - unless they just want to be close to their daughter?

7. Seriously, how did Scott do those card tricks?

How? How??

Hope you enjoyed Ant-Man and the Wasp, because it's just the beginning of a ton of new Marvel movies heading your way over the next few years.