Eternals rated PG-13 for "fantasy violence and brief sexuality"

Eternals is officially rated PG-13 for "fantasy violence and action, some language and brief sexuality."

This is hardly a break from tradition for Marvel – every theatrical release in the MCU has been rated PG-13. However, the reference to "brief sexuality" is slightly unusual for the franchise. Since Disney bought the studio, Marvel movies have usually been devoid of any overtly sexual scenes.

However, two of Eternals' main characters, Sersi, played by Gemma Chan, and Ikaris, played by Richard Madden, have previously been stated to have a romantic connection – this could be the source of the "brief sexuality" in the movie.

Sersi and Ikaris are part of a group of ancient aliens, the Eternals, who’ve been living secretly on earth for millennia, and the movie also introduces a new threat: The Deviants. In true Marvel fashion, we don't know a lot about the movie's plot, but we're expecting big things – Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao has previously said that she considered how Eternals could go "further and bigger" than Avengers: Endgame when making the movie.

Alongside Chan and Madden, the upcoming Marvel extravaganza boasts an all-star ensemble cast, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, and Kit Harington.