Is Elden Ring on PS4? The question has been a little difficult to answer what with the variety of consoles and exclusives currently available, not to mention a slightly unclear marketing campaign. From Software's team-up with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has been highly anticipated for a while, and early footage shows a variety of colourful carnage and swordplay against characteristically ominous monsters. But who exactly will get to torment themselves? We'll answer the questions below: Is Elden Ring on PS4, will it be on PS4 later on, and which consoles overall will be the lucky ones?

Is Elden Ring on PS4?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Yes, don't worry - despite looking pretty robustly "next-gen", Elden Ring will be on PS4 with a simultaneous release on both generations of console. It's unclear at this point if this will mean any significant differences between the two versions beyond the expected graphics refinement, haptic trigger elements and general enhancements that can usually be expected in PS5 versions of games. However, we'll be sure to update this page if more details emerge on specific and meaningful distinctions between the PS5 and PS4 copies of Elden Ring.

It should also be mentioned that those who buy the game on PS4 will be able to download free PS5 upgrades, so replacing your console in the future (tricky as that may be with limited stock), means you'll get an enhanced version of the game to work from.

What consoles and platforms will Elden Ring be on?

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Aside from the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, we have it confirmed at time of writing that Elden Ring will be playable on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and on PC too. There's also Collector's Editions available for all these platforms as well, and the very robust Premium Collector's Edition, which comes with a giant wearable helmet from the game itself. Whatever your option, it seems like the only console that won't be getting Elden Ring is the Nintendo Switch, which… well, seems fair, considering how monstrously demanding the game looks like it's going to be on console hardware.