Elden Ring director tells newcomers to just chill out and embrace death

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki wants newcomers to the developer's games to just chill.

Speaking to Famitsu in a new interview (translated by FrontlineJP), the director was asked to impart any tips to new players on how to enjoy Elden Ring. According to this summary of the interview, Miyazaki said that he simply wants players to relax and try to enjoy the new RPG, and to not fear death but instead embrace the trial and error process that comes with Elden Ring, and FromSoftware's games in general.

The FromSoftware president very much wants players to enjoy Elden Ring in this manner. Additionally, the developer also believes that Elden Ring, with its sprawling fields, open landscapes, and generally greater degree of freedom, should make the game easier to get into compared to past FromSoftware games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro.

These new comments from Miyazaki shouldn't come as a huge surprise to anyone familiar with FromSoftware's ethos. The developer has always tried to encourage the trial and error process that Miyazaki highlights here, and Elden Ring definitely does push this further, granting players a wide variety of physical weapons and magical spells to experiment with. Other Elden Ring staffers, such as producer Yasuhiro Kitao, have also repeatedly claimed that the game is perfect for people who were stressed out by the likes of Dark Souls.

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring secrets | Elden Ring Classes | Elden Ring Keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | Elden Ring Great Runes and Rune Arc farming | How to level up in Elden Ring | Elden Ring map fragments | Elden Ring respec and Larval Tears | Elden Ring merchants | Elden Ring Golden Seeds | Elden Ring Bell Bearing locations | Elden Ring Deathroot locations | How long is Elden Ring? | Elden Ring cheats