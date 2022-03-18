How to complete the Alexander questline in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Alexander questline sees you hopping all over the Lands Between to help this rotund mega-jar, starting with freeing him by giving him a good smack. You’ll then go around Caelid, Liurnia, and beyond if you continue helping Alexander on his Elden Ring quest. By the end, the warrior jar will have rewarded you two Talismans that boost the potency of your weapon skills, and more. If you’re ready to help Iron Fist Alexander on his quest in Elden Ring, we’ve got all the information here.

Elden Ring Iron Fist Alexander questline walkthrough

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Alexander quest in Elden Ring is quite long and involves you going to lots of different places. This quest can feasibly be started within the first hour of playing, but you won’t reach some of the required locations to meet the pot boy again until the later stages of the game. Here’s a map of all the locations you need to meet Alexander at to progress his quest. Below that, you’ll find a step-by-step breakdown of each stage of the quest, including what you need to do, although it’s usually to just exhaust Alexander’s dialogue.

Free Alexander from the ground near Saintsbridge: Alexander can be found very early on in the northern section of Limgrave near the Saintsbridge Site of Grace. Follow his calls for help and you’ll eventually find him wedged in the ground on a cliff. Speak to him and he’ll ask you to give him a wallop (hit him from the back with a weapon) to free him. Exhaust Alexander’s dialogue and he’ll tell you about Redmane Castle in Caelid. Reach the bottom of Gael Tunnel: You’ll find the entrance to this mine dungeon in Caelid. Work your way through and head down to find a tunnel with a closed wooden door at the end. Open the door to reveal Alexander, then go through all the dialogue to progress. Meet Alexander at Redmane Castle: Head to the fortress in southern Caelid and you’ll find Alexander there as one of the festival NPCs – note that you can actually skip the first two steps and start Alexander’s quest here. Speak to the pot and you’ll be able to summon him when you know how to beat Radahn in Elden Ring, then speak to him again once Radahn is dead and you’ve rested at the Site of Grace. Free Alexander again in Liurnia: Head to the Divine Tower in eastern Liurnia and you’ll find Alexander stuck in the ground again just to the south. To free him this time, you’ll need an Oil Pot which is a craftable item and the recipe can be obtained from one of the Elden Ring merchant locations in Siofra River. Exhaust Alexander’s dialogue once you’ve freed him. At this stage you can also head into the nearby town of Jarburg and speak to Jar Bairn who will pop up later. Find Alexander bathing in lava: From the Seethewater Termius Site of Grace in Mount Gelmir, head southwest to the lava pools. After dealing with a Magma Wyrm boss, you’ll be able to reach an island that you can speak to Alexander from. After exhausting this dialogue, you’ll be able to summon him again in the Fire Giant boss fight. Find Alexander in Crumbling Farum Azula: Head to Crumbling Farum Azula and use some Elden Ring Stonesword Keys to open a way to the Dragon Temple Lift. From here, you’ll be able to see an accidental bridge made out of ruins. Turn left and then run around to the right until you reach the ruins. Jump along them until you find Alexander on a section of bridge. Fight Alexander: Speak to him and you’ll learn that he wants to fight a warrior as great as you. Keep talking and you’ll accept his ordeal to start the fight. Sadly, you must defeat the iron-fisted pot, so even if you die, you can keep challenging him over and over until you do eventually break him. Speak to him and he’ll bestow upon you Alexander’s Innards and the Shard of Alexander Talisman as he dies. You can also collect the Warrior Jar Shard Talisman from his body after he is dead. Return to Jar Bairn in Jarburg: New for the Elden Ring 1.03 update, you can return to Jar Bairn and give them Alexander’s Innards – possibly after having to speak to them a bunch – and they’ll give you the Companion Jar Talisman to end Iron Fist Alexander’s story.

Elden Ring hug debuff | What to do with Melina's accord in Elden Ring | Elden Ring Stormveil gate choice | How to find the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring | How to get the Elden Ring Raya Lucaria Academy Glintstone Key | How to use the Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring | Elden Ring Brother Corhyn location | Elden Ring Blaidd the Half-Wolf locations and questline | Elden Ring Ranni questline and secret ending | Where does Elden Ring take place? | Elden Ring Seek three great wise beasts puzzle and turtle locations | Elden Ring Varre questline