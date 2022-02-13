New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer is here and it could be hiding an X-Men cameo

Marvel has debuted a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during Super Bowl 56. And it could be hiding a prominent member of the X-Men.

Doctor Strange 2 was always going to look nightmarish with Sam Raimi at the helm, but we didn't expect it to go quite this heavy. Strange's dreams, it seems, are haunting him, while his actions (presumably from Spider-Man: No Way Home) have corrupted reality.

The big talking point, though, is seeing the one-time Sorcerer Supreme in chains. Who greets him? It looks like a squad of Ultron Bots at first glance, while a bald-headed man addresses him who sounds suspiciously like Patrick Stewart.

Our first thought? And the thoughts of everyone else: it's Professor Charles Xavier, leader of the X-Men.

"Charles Xavier is back, I'm screaming," wrote one on Twitter after seeing the presumed cameo. Wanda is also back, though it's not clear whose side she's on from the trailer.

While it's not as far-ranging as previous years' Super Bowl spots from Marvel (which included quick sneak peeks at Falcon and the Winter Solider, WandaVision, and Loki to name but a few), it's certainly a welcome arrival for what promises to be a bumper 2022 for Marvel Studios.

Next up for Marvel is Moon Knight. Oscar Isaac's dark costumed hero is hitting Disney Plus on March 30. Also out this year on the House of Mouse's streamer is Ms. Marvel (set for Summer 2022) and She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters. Mark Ruffalo is also set to return alongside Tim Roth's Abomination, who was last spied in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

On the movie side of things, Thor: Love and Thunder is hitting cinemas on July 8, bringing with it a new Thor in the shape of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. She's not coming alone, either, as The Guardians of the Galaxy have long been linked with an appearance; Tessa Thompson is back as Valkyrie, and Christian Bale is mooted to play one of Marvel's best comic villains, Gorr the God Butcher.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumerbatch as the ex-Sorcerer Supreme, hits theaters on May 6.

