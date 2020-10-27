Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition won't support ray tracing on the Xbox Series S

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will not support ray tracing on the Xbox Series S, Capcom confirms.

The upcoming release of the next-gen upgraded version of Devil May Cry 5 will include a downloadable ray tracing update for the Xbox Series X, but it won't be supported on the Xbox Series S. Capcom's development team posted the ray tracing update on Twitter to give some more clarification about the Special Edition release.

"Fans playing Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition on Xbox Series X will also experience the game in 4K resolution with Direct X Ray Tracing. Both consoles deliver amazing next-generation speed and performance, and while we are just now scratching the surface of what they can do our teams are eager to continue exploring the full capabilities of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the future.

While ray tracing will be available as a downloadable title update on Xbox Series X, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will not support ray tracing on Xbox Series S."

An update on ray tracing for #DevilMayCry 5 Special Edition on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/OCRcGRw5blOctober 27, 2020

Capcom also posted an update on its official website, detailing information and dates for the Special Edition. The upcoming Virgil DLC will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC a few weeks after the launch of the next-gen consoles on December 15, with a price tag of $4.99 / £3.99. Virgil will be a fully playable character on Story Missions, the Bloody Palace, and The Void.

First announced during the PS5 showcase, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is set to bring Dante and Nero to the next-generation with enhanced 3D audio, faster loading times, up to 120fps, a new Turbo mode, and an additional Legendary Dark Knight difficulty setting. As part of both the upcoming PS5 launch games and Xbox Series X launch games, the Special Edition will be arriving next month.

