Destiny 2: Beyond Light: release date, price, Stasis subclasses, and everything you need to know

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is the next major expansion for Destiny 2. It will be roughly the size of Forsaken or Shadowkeep, with a new destination and campaign on Europa, a new raid, at least one new Strike, and new Stasis subclasses for all three Guardian types. Beyond Light is also the first part of a trilogy of expansions which will roll out through 2022. The second part, The Witch Queen, will arrive in fall 2021, followed by Lightfall in fall 2022. Ahead of the expansion's release, we've rounded up everything we know about Beyond Light for you here, from pricing options to not-so-secret Exotics.

The Destiny 2: Beyond Light release date is November 10, 2020. The release date was originally set for September 22, but it was delayed to accommodate Bungie's shift to remote work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

How much does Destiny 2: Beyond Light cost?

The Beyond Light expansion itself costs $40. Note that the expansion doesn't include the $10 season pass for Season 12, but you can purchase the two together in a $50 bundle. If you play the expansion through Xbox Game Pass, you'll also need to purchase the season pass to access Season 12 content. Additionally, there are several editions tied to the deluxe edition, which we've broken down below.

What's in the Destiny 2: Beyond Light deluxe edition?

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Destiny 2: Beyond Light deluxe edition is the best value for your money, assuming you plan to play for all of Year 4, and it's also the base for a lot of fancier editions with a bunch of swag thrown in. Here's a full rundown of everything included with each edition:

Destiny 2: Beyond Light standard edition - $40 for all expansion content.

- $40 for all expansion content. Destiny 2: Beyond Light and Season Pass - $50 for all expansion content plus all Season 12 content, as well as a free emblem and Ghost shell.

- $50 for all expansion content plus all Season 12 content, as well as a free emblem and Ghost shell. Destiny 2: Beyond Light deluxe edition - $70 for all expansion content plus all season content for Seasons 12 - 15 (all of Year 4), as well as in-game bonuses including the No Time to Explain Exotic pulse rifle (or early access to it), an Exotic Sparrow, an emblem and Ghost shell, and the Freeze Tag Exotic emote.

- $70 for all expansion content plus all season content for Seasons 12 - 15 (all of Year 4), as well as in-game bonuses including the No Time to Explain Exotic pulse rifle (or early access to it), an Exotic Sparrow, an emblem and Ghost shell, and the Freeze Tag Exotic emote. Destiny 2: Beyond Light Stranger edition - $130 for all deluxe edition content plus a 10" replica of the Exo Stranger.

- $130 for all deluxe edition content plus a 10" replica of the Exo Stranger. Destiny 2: Beyond Light collector's edition - $200 for all deluxe edition content plus physical collectibles including a Splinter of Darkness pyramid ship replica, a Europa explorer's bag and canteen, a logbook, and exclusive in-game emblems.

How will Destiny 2: Beyond Light on PS5 and Xbox Series X be enhanced?

(Image credit: Sony / Microsoft)

Destiny 2 and all of its expansions are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, and the next-gen version of the game will support 4K/60FPS visuals. However, we don't know when Destiny 2 will be playable on next-gen consoles, so Beyond Light will launch on existing platforms.

If you upgrade to next-gen but stay within the same console family (that is, go from PS4 to PS5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X or S), you will not need to re-buy any expansions, including Beyond Light. You can always totally change platforms through the Destiny 2 cross-save feature, but you will need to repurchase expansions on your new platform.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Stasis subclasses explained

(Image credit: Bungie)

Stasis is a new element that sits alongside Arc, Solar, and Void. Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans are all getting new Stasis subclasses in Beyond Light – respectively, Shadebinders, Revenants, and Behemoths. These subclasses use ice-like abilities to slow, freeze, and shatter enemies, and they have all-new supers, melees, and grenades. They can also be customized more deeply than the current subclasses, because rather than fixed skill nodes, their abilities can be tuned using equippable Aspects and Fragments. Aspects are unique to each class while Fragments are universal, and you can unlock more of them by finding them out in the world. We have a more in-depth breakdown of the new Stasis subclasses here .

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Exotics sighted

Two Destiny 2: Beyond Light Exotics have been confirmed: the No Time to Explain Exotic pulse rifle which comes with the deluxe edition, and Hawkmoon the hand cannon, which is a returning Destiny 1 Exotic. The Last Word and Thorn, two other returning Exotic hand cannons, all had Exotic quests tied to them, so it's likely that Hawkmoon will as well.

(Image credit: Bungie)

(Image credit: Bungie)

A trailer for Beyond Light also showed us what appears to be a new Exotic in action. Here's how it looks:

(Image credit: Bungie)

Whatever this gun is, it seems to be some sort of Tractor Cannon-esque flak cannon that fires Stasis energy. It could well be the raid Exotic, but that's just a guess.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light armor shown so far

A new expansion means new armor to collect, and with many older sets being sunset at the end of the current season, Destiny 2: Beyond Light armor will be especially valuable. We already know of a few armor sets coming in the expansion, but the best ones – especially the raid armor set – are still under wraps. That said, here's all the Destiny 2: Beyond Light armor shown so far.

(Image credit: Bungie)

These sets are almost certainly tied to Europa, the new destination in Beyond Light. They'll likely serve as the planetary set that we gather while exploring the planet, but they may be in the neutral drop pool as well.

(Image credit: Bungie)

These sets, meanwhile, will come from Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit. They share the same basic form, but each playlist puts its own cosmetic spin on the armor. In other words, the armor dropped in Gambit will be done up with Gambit colors and decals. These sets will serve as the new playlist gear for Year 4.