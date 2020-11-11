Perdition Destiny 2 location: Where to find Perdition for the Europa Legs

The Perdition Destiny 2 quest step is tied to a Lost Sector found on Europa. You'll need to enter this Lost Sector to loot a sealed chest for the Europa Legs portion of Variks' armor quests, but as you've likely noticed, Perdition's location isn't marked on the map.

Fortunately, Perdition is very easy to find once you know where to look. It's the Lost Sector in the northeast corner of Cadmus Ridge, which is itself just northwest of Variks in Charon's Crossing. Look for a path hidden in the icy wall. You can see it marked on the map in this screenshot:

(Image credit: Bungie)

This screenshot also shows my character inside Perdition directly in front of the chest required to finish the Europa Legs quest. As you can see, the chest is found a ways inside. The good news is that once you've found the Destiny 2 Perdition Lost Sector, you've essentially found the chest. The Lost Sector is linear and its halls are fairly tight, so it's virtually impossible to miss the sealed chest while running through.