Destiny 2 Beyond Light Europa Armor guide: How to get all of the Crystocrene set from Variks

After a long wait, the new expansion is here and Variks has some Destiny 2 Beyond Light Europa Armor for you, to help with the harsh weather conditions of Jupiter’s icy moon. Below we’ll tell you how to get every item in the Crystocrene set - individual pieces each have their own quest and they will be available as you complete the story.

It’s heavily recommended to do this Destiny 2 Beyond Light Europa Armor quest after you’ve finished the main campaign (one less set to infuse) and to hold onto at least four pieces on a character - there will be future quest steps that require you to have four of the five pieces. Let’s get to work.

How to Get the Europa Armor: Europa Legs

Starting at Charon’s Landing, hop on your sparrow and go to the left of where you speak to Variks. Continue towards the left once you hit Cadmus Ridge and look for the entrance to Bray Exoscience. Make your way through the icy interior until you see inside the futuristic building. Clear the room of Eliksni and hang to the right side of the central hall. Defeat the Fallen and hang a left in the second room to grab your first chest.

How to Get the Europa Armor: Europa Arms

You’re not done on this end of the map, exit the large room on the left and make your way deeper. Keep fighting Fallen until you can make a right into a narrow hallway. In the back left corner of that room, you’ll find the first chest for the Crystocrene arms and last chest inside Bray Exoscience. Follow the room to your right and hop across chasm to access Eternity.

Eternity is pretty straightforward. Walk along the path laid out by the map design and kill whatever is annoying you along the way. You’ll reach a huge data center with a ton of servers, then take the stairs or jump up to the high ground and kill the Captain who is standing in your way. Loot the chest and fast travel back to Charon’s Landing.

How to Get the Europa Armor: Europa Class

Perdition is the Lost Sector in Cadmus Ridge but it’s faster to teleport to Charon’s Landing and drive your sparrow to it than it is to backtrack through Eternity and Bray Exoscience on foot. Travel through Cadmus Ridge like you’re heading north and stop where you see the Lost Sector logo. Descend the frozen staircase and you’ll see a room littered with Vex Hydras and Harpies. There’s almost no reason to fight them to drop into the room, unlock the chest and leave.

How to Get the Europa Armor: Europa Helm

Just like with the first three quests, reset your position to Charon’s Landing. Don your sparrow and drive to the right this time. Pass completely through Asterion Abyss and hook a right towards the massive Vex structure. It looks like the Pyramidion, you can’t miss it. Upon discovering the Nexus (where you first communed with the Darkness) you have a fork in the road and a choice to make. For now let’s go to the left to push closer to the Glassway strike entrance. There’s a data wall blocking your path so don’t worry about going too far. Once you see the data wall, head towards the back left corner of the room and unlock the chest you'll find there.

There’s no fast travel option here so go back to the fork in the road. At the cross between the Nexus and Well of Infinitude, continue to the Well. A Shard of Darkness blocks the door so kill all of the Vex in the way and keep it moving. Slaughter the paracausal robots as you traverse the structure and you’ll come across an open room with open space on your left. If you look, you’ll see the locked chest and you’re almost done.

Continue down the path ahead of you and empty the room of the foes who wish you harm. The chest is on the high ground you can access on your immediate left so walk around the pillar to open it. This chest won’t spawn until you have the quest so when you’re fighting Phylaks, the Warrior, don’t stress if it’s not there for you at this point.

How to Get the Europa Armor: Europa Chest

You’re in the home stretch, it’s time to head north and loot the Fallen city on Europa. These locations are last because you no longer appear on the map when you’re up here. If you get lost just take your time.



Starting from Charon’s Landing, ride through Cadmus Ridge and Eventide Ruins to access Riis-Reborn Approach. Take the elevator up into the city and fight Vex and Eliknsni in the open space once you reach them. Go through the door on your left (behind the Vex Minotaur) and you’ll see Vex Harpies and Hobgoblins when you walk in. Shoot them up and underneath the staircase in front of you, is the first chest.

Keep the pain train going and either speed past or decimate the Fallen in your way. Go up the stairs from the chest you opened, go outside and bank a left. Cross the bridge and go inside the building. Hang a right and take the previously locked door to meet yet another fork. Take the right (locked door) and keep going. There’s another elevator, take it up. You’ll see stairs that lead to random Eliksni, make quick work of them and turn around. The chest you want is across the room.

Go back down the stairs and drop down the hole to access the forked road you saw in the last step. Instead of heading back towards the first Riis-Reborn Approach chest, make a right and head to Technocrat’s Iron. Continue through the makeshift buildings and take note when you see “train tracks” guarded by Shanks. Take the bottom tracks and jump to the first platform you see on your right. Deal with the Vex that spawn and walk along the section. You’ll see the chest near a broken down Brig. Unlock the chest and head back to Charon’s Landing to get all five armor pieces at once.

How to Get the Europa Armor: Farming

These challenging enemies spawn in Cadmus Ridge and Eventide Ruins (haven’t seen any in Asterion Abyss outside of Adventures/Story content) so patrolling these adjacent zones is easy. Once you’ve unlocked Europan weaponry from Empire Hunts, they add to the world drop pool and will also come out of the chests. You don’t need to land the final blow on each enemy so if you shoot them and die when they do you can still earn rewards.