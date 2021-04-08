Deathloop delayed to September 2021

Arkane's Deathloop has been delayed to September 14, 2021.

The developer announced the delay earlier today through the tweet just below. In the video and the statement below, the Arkane developers are incredibly apologetic for the delay, but stress they need to put the safety of everyone at the studio at the forefront. As such, Arkane is delaying Deathloop for a few months to allow for a "fun, stylish, and mind-bending experience."

In the meantime, you can listen to that banging Deathloop trailer song that Arkane premiered last month in March. When Arkane last spoke about Deathloop, showing off brand new areas of the game, they debuted a brand new James Bond-like song alongside the trailer, which we've had stuck in our heads ever since.

Later on that same month in March, we also got a look at several brand new weapons that would feature in Deathloop. Whereas we've seen Deathloop's characters using pistols and shotguns previously, this time we got a more detailed look at the guns you can find on Blackreef, including rifles, snipers, heavy pistols, and many more weapons of destruction.

While we'll be waiting a little longer yet to play as Colt and power through Blackreef to end the time loop once and for all, in the meantime we'll be pouring over all the information we've got.

