Xbox negotiations with Marvel's Blade developer Arkane reportedly aren't going well, and that could mean the Dishonored studio shutting down next month

Conversations are ongoing concerning the fate of Arkane Studios, one of many companies impacted by Xbox's current restructuring. Sadly, reports suggest the team and Microsoft will be parting ways, and what will become of its slate at the moment remains in the air.
The information comes from Le Monde, a French publication that spoke to union representatives about Arkane's discussions with Xbox. Given the changes underway in Microsoft's games division, a November 13 deadline looms for the consultation process on what will become of the studio behind Dishonored and Deathloop.
Alas, according to comments from the union Printemps Ecologique, things aren't looking great. Although Arkane is apparently doing well, Microsoft wants to sell it on, leaving the team and its projects in the lurch. Per a machine translation, a number of potential resolutions for a takeover are being considered. In other words, buyers are being courted, and some are showing interest, but shutting the doors is feasible too.
Another owner is always a dangerous proposition, because the transition comes with considerable uncertainty. Moreover, the fact Arkane isn't in charge of its own destiny is anxiety-inducing all its own.
Labor law in France dictates acquisition must be explored if performing layoffs of over 1,000 employees. PlayStation's big rival is undergoing a large downsizing, getting rid of 3,200 jobs in total. The belief within Arkane is that the studio is collateral damage of what's going on at Xbox.
217 jobs will be impacted by whatever happens. Arkane's been working on Marvel's Blade for a number of years, and it's said the game is nearing completion. It would be truly disappointing if all that hard work didn't lead to a full release, but I wouldn't count on anything given the industry at the minute.
In a statement given to Le Monde, Microsoft said it is "actively seeking a partner to support the next phase of development and enable the commercialization of [Marvel's Blade]." We'll keep you informed as November 13 draws closer.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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