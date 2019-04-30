Days Gone drug stash: Should you give it to Tucker or Copeland?

Early on in Deacon St. John's journey, you have to make the decision of whether to give the Days Gone drug stash to Tucker or Copeland. It's the first (and only) decision like this you have to make in the story of Days Gone, and, crucially, you can't actually make the choice or complete the mission until you play through to a certain point in the story. The game doesn't do a great job of explaining this, or what the results of the choice will be. If you're wondering what to do with the Days Gone drug stash and whether to give it to Tucker or Copeland, then read on.

Days Gone review | Days Gone guide | Days Gone tips | Days Gone map |Days Gone IPCA Tech | Days Gone Horde locations | How to take down a Horde in Days Gone | Days Gone skins | Days Gone secret ending | Days Gone NERO Injector locations | Days Gone Ambush Camp locations | How to store weapons in Days Gone

Should you give the Days Gone drug stash to Tucker or Copeland?

Ada Tucker is the woman in charge of the Hot Springs camp in Belknap, while Mark Copeland runs his camp in Cascades. Early on in the game when you recover the drug stash, you're presented with an option: Give the drug stash to Tucker, or give it to Copeland.

The results of this choice are actually somewhat insignificant, despite how the choice may be portrayed. The story doesn't get altered whatsoever; giving the drug stash to Tucker will simply boost you to the first level of trust so you have access to the first level of guns at the merchant. On the other hand, if you give the drug stash to Copeland, you'll be able to purchase the first level of bike upgrades available with Manny the mechanic.

That's it. It's used essentially as an introduction to the trust mechanic, which you can continue to improve as you play by completing each camps' missions. You can also choose where to send survivors you find in the wilderness. In those cases the rewards for each are clearly displayed.

So, it's really up to you: depending on whether you want to buy a couple of guns, or improve your bike. Eventually you can progress both camps to the maximum trust level anyway, so don't dwell too long on this decision.