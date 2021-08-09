Dave Bautista promises Knives Out 2 is better than the original

Dave Bautista is priming audiences for Rian Johnson's whodunit sequel, teasing the follow-up to the 2019 hit is going to be much better than Knives Out .

Chatting to People , the Marvel hero said: "I really think it's going to be as good, if not better, than the first one. I'm always afraid to say that because I don't want anybody to get offended saying that we're going to be better, but I really do think this."

"I think the characters are just so much more colourful. I think people are really going to dig this. The characters are just so great. They're so different," he added.

Different, indeed. The only person from the first returning for the sequel is Daniel Craig's Texan detective Benoit Blanc, the film set to revolve around a new batch of characters.

Director Johnson has even gone so far as to say the film isn't strictly a sequel, as Blanc's the only familiar face, but it's easier to call it that. "It's not really a Knives Out sequel," he told Interview Magazine . "I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it's just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

One aspect which remains the same as the first is the wealth of actors on board. So far, the "sequel" has *deep breath*, Bautista , WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn , Janelle Monae , Edward Norton , Jessica Henwick , Madelyn Kline , Leslie Odom Jr. , and Kate Hudson .

"Everybody's cast so well," adds Bautista. "I was working with a couple of my castmates and was mesmerized by their performances and just how well they've adapted into these characters. I think the characters in this are even more quirky than the first one."