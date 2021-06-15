Knives Out 2 casts Star Wars and Iron Fist actor Jessica Henwick

Knives Out 2 has added to its already impressive cast.

According to Deadline, Jessica Henwick will be joining the line-up of the Knives Out sequel. The actor is probably best known for her role as Colleen Wing in Marvel's Iron Fist series on Netflix, appearing as a Resistance pilot in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and as Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones. She will also have a leading role in The Matrix 4 and will appear in the Russo brothers' Netflix thriller The Gray Man, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.

No details are available yet on who Henwick is playing in Knives Out 2 – in fact, pretty much everything about the sequel is being kept under wraps. What we do know is that the film will be another murder mystery involving Daniel Craig's private detective Benoit Blanc, and will film in Greece later this year. Rian Johnson is also back as both writer and director.

Alongside Craig and Henwick, the cast includes Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision, Bad Moms), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Army of the Dead), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, One Night in Miami), Janelle Monáe (Moonlight, Hidden Figures), Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days), Edward Norton (Fight Club, Birdman), and Madelyn Cline (Boy Erased, Stranger Things).

Netflix reportedly secured the rights for both Knives Out 2 and 3 for a massive $450 million. Considering the caliber of the cast, and the critical and commercial success of the first installment in the franchise, this seems to be shaping up as a good investment.

Johnson, meanwhile, is looking fairly busy – along with his Star Wars trilogy, which is still happening, he also has a Peacock original series in the works with Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne.

"It's been such a mindfuck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I'm starting with a blank page," Johnson has said of the sequel. "It's not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it's just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

