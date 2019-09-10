Cyberpunk 2077's map will be 1.5 times larger than GTA 5's, according to the latest fan theory

We know that Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red's upcoming RPG, will be deep, sprawling, and overwhelmingly populated with things to do, but one question that the developer has remained curiously vague about is the actual size of Night City; the open world map that plays the stage to everything you do as protagonist V.

Earlier this year, CDPR producer Richard Borzymowski told GamesRadar+ that the Cyberpunk 2077 map size would be "a little bit smaller" than that of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's, but much more deep and concentrated in terms of content, but a fan online has recently collated everything the studio has said to mathematically predict the exact geographical area of Night City in hard, numerical terms.

Posting his findings on Reddit (which are worth reading in full if you're something of a number cruncher yourself), a user by the name of LordParsifal determined that Cyberpunk 2077's open world will be around 120 square kilometres in size, which is about 1.5 times the size of GTA 5's Los Santos, for comparison.

"My hypothesis is that when CDPR said "Night City will be a bit smaller than the world of the Witcher 3" they meant the fake, 136 sq km world of TW3.", explains LordParsifal in his post. "I really hope they didn't mean the actual, real-size version of the world haha. That would be a disaster."

CD Projekt Red have yet to comment on the figures, and whether they hold any accuracy, but LordParsifal's findings are already kicking up a storm on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page, so it's likely that members of the studio are aware of its predictions. Perhaps we'll hear about some more official figures soon.

For more, check out the biggest new games of 2019 still on the way, or watch our Release Radar video below for a guide to everything else out this week.