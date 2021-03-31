Cyberpunk 2077’s free DLC has been named thanks to the Epic Game Store

Cyberpunk 2077 ’s DLC plans have leaked thanks to information pulled from the Epic Games Store.

The information was reportedly pulled from the development end of the Epic Games Store by Reddit user PricklyAssassin , and it looks like there is plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 DLC on the horizon if this leak is accurate. The post highlights nine different DLC packs and links to screenshots of the Epic Game Store development end which clearly show the upcoming DLC packs, along with an expansion pass that will contain two paid DLCs.

That’s not the new information here, we knew that Cyberpunk 2077 was getting a load of free DLC. What is new is that we now know the names of the nine free DLC packs that are coming, which are:

Rippderdocs Expansion

Body Shops Expansion

Fashion Forward Expansion

Gangs of Night City

Body of Chrome

Rides of the Dark Future

The Relic

Neck Deep

Night City Expansion

PricklyAssassin goes on to give their thoughts on what each of these DLC packs might contain, but these are just speculations based on the titles and not based on any official information from CDPR. With that said, some of the titles do seem fairly self explanatory. The Rippderdocs Expansion will likely add new modding capabilities, while the Fashion Forward Expansion will probably add new outfits to the game. Other titles are more vague, such as The Relic. This refers to the chip containing Johnny Silverhand’s engram, but how that will bear out in the DLC is anyone’s guess.

We can also see placeholder prices for the two paid DLC packs, and the expansion pack that will contain both of these. Each DLC pack is currently set for $9.99 each, while the expansion pass will be $14.99. These prices may end up changing before launch though, and we still have no idea what will be in these packs, or how far off they are. Much of the Cyberpunk 2077 development team seems to still be dedicated to patches and bug fixes at the moment, and this, combined with the pandemic, could have easily led to delays in the DLC pipeline.

CDPR has made major strides towards fixing the bugs and issues with Cyberpunk 2077 in the past three months, with the recent Patch 1.2 fixing over 500 issues alone. In fact, this information was actually pulled from the Epic Games Store not long after the new patch went live, as PricklyAssassin noticed that CDPR had made some changes to the page.