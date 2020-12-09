Cyberpunk 2077 tips: 13 things to know before exploring Night City

Before you start adventuring around Night City, you should get up to speed with these Cyberpunk 2077 tips. There are plenty of things to do in V's Cyberpunk 2077 world, but with so much thrown at you at once, it can become a bit daunting. Do you start completing story missions, explore the world, focus on the clustered icons and side objectives, or something else? No matter what your plan is when you step into Night City, our Cyberpunk 2077 tips are a must-read before you start playing.

1. Your lifepath choice makes no difference so don't fret about picking the wrong one

Whether you want to start the game as a wandering Nomad, rebellious Street Kid, or law-abiding Corpo, you can be safe in the knowledge that it doesn't actually affect much at all. Throughout the game you'll have different dialogue options related to the option you went for, and the short intro to the game will be different, but aside from that, it doesn't really affect anything. Missions and storylines can still have the same outcome no matter which lifepath you go for, so don't ponder over it for too long, because there's no wrong choice.

2. Loot everything because you can sell it or disassemble it for parts

Tapping your scanner will reveal there are boat loads of things to pick up, no matter where you are in Night City. A lot of it – like the seemingly endless studded dildos and anal beads – will be classed as junk, but you'll also find some decent weapons, gear, health items, and more. You want to pick up everything you can because you can either sell it all at the vendor machines throughout the map, or disassemble it for parts if you fancy doing some crafting. Everything is worth something, even if it's just a few eddies.

3. Food and drink items are identical, so don't stress about picking up specific ones

There are a staggering amount of different food and drink items in the game, from tacos and chocolate bars to coffee and energy drinks, but most of them have the same effect. All food items will give you the following:

Applies the Nourishment status, which increases max health by 5%, and regen by 0.5% per second outside of combat.

While drinks provide a slight alternative:

Applies the Hydration status, which increases max stamina by 10% and regen by 50% per second.

The only divergence from this rule of thumb is with alcoholic drinks. Those will have the following negative effect:

Reduces movement speed by 10%

Reduces weapon accuracy by 50%

Anyone for a perma-drunk Cyberpunk 2077 run?

4. Don't rush the story because it's short and optional side missions change the ending

No spoilers, obviously, but I'd strongly recommend taking your time with the main story. There's one storyline that is considered the "main" one, relating to V and Johnny Silverhand, but it'd be smart to complete plenty of side missions and exploration first. For one, just doing main missions won't level you up enough to get some of the super cool perks and weapons, so your main playthrough will be a bit boring as you only have access to limited tools. Exploring the other avenues available to you first will also open up some alternate endings to the game, so give that a go first too. It's pretty much worth considering most side missions as main quests instead. You'll know you're at the final mission because the game will tell you you've hit the point of no return.

5. You can walk away from anything and come back later

You may find yourself starting a mission you've realised you don't want to do yet or you've reached a point where you'd rather come back later. Maybe your inventory is full and you want to sell some weapons to free up space, or there's an NCPD icon nearby on the map you'd rather complete first. You're completely free to do that, because whoever you leave hanging or whatever objective you have up next will wait for you to return. Although chances are, they'll have a snarky comment to make about it.

6. If you're waiting for someone to call you, skip time

A lot of missions involve waiting for someone to give you a bell, for them to update you with what comes next. If you've got nothing else you'd rather be doing to kill time, you can skip time to receive the call quicker. If you fast forward 24 hours, whoever you're waiting on will likely ring straight away, so you can crack on with that mission next.

7. Complete gigs and NCPD missions for extra cash

You might find yourself running low on the ol' eddies in Cyberpunk 2077, because buying the best weapons and upgrades isn't cheap. You'll receive eddies as you go along for completing various missions, but if you find yourself in desperate need, focus on some of the gigs and NCPD icons around the map. There are plenty to be found and they pay handsomely if you need some money.

8. You can use some owned vehicles to store weapons and gear

The game does a good job of teaching you about the stash in V's apartment by making it an optional objective near the start of the game. This is where you can store weapons and gear that you don't want to lug around with you everywhere, but still want to keep rather than selling or disassembling it into components. Did you know you can also do that with some of your vehicles? Yup, if your car or motorbike of choice has trunk space at the rear, you can store equipment in there. It has to be one you own though, not some random car you've nicked off the street, and it isn't a shared storage; each vehicle stash is individual, so don't forget about some top quality weapons you've left in one of your fleet of vehicles by accident.

9. Skills are levelled up by doing things, while attributes and perks are bought with the points you earn

There are three categories when it comes to your abilities in-game. Attributes are the five sections – Body, Reflexes, etc. – seen when you initially click on the character menu. You can increase these by spending attribute points whenever you get them. Hover over attributes and it'll bring up your skills. For example, Street Brawling, Stealth, and Athletics. You level these up by doing that specific thing; sneak up behind enemies and dump their bodies in dumpsters to level up Stealth, sprint and jump around for Athletics, you get the gist. Finally, perks are similar to attributes in that they can only be levelled up with points, but you'll receive more of them throughout your time with the game than you will attribute points. A lot of perks also require you to get a specific skill to a high enough level before you can get it. It sounds confusing, but makes more sense when you look at it.

10. Levelling up Body and Technical Ability will get you through most locked doors

Every now and then, you'll stumble upon a door or gate that can't be opened easily. If you want to have free roam everywhere possible in Night City, then you'll want to level up both the Body and Technical Ability attributes, because these are the two methods of getting through these doors. The former allows you to tear gates literally off their hinges and throw them to one side (which somehow doesn't alert nearby enemies if you're sneaking, despite the loud crash), while the latter means you can get through more standard locked doors. Of course, this is only relevant to doors with skill checks; doors that appear red and locked when you try to interact with them are just inaccessible.

11. Visit Ripperdocs frequently to get new upgrades

You meet Viktor during the Cyberpunk 2077 prologue, but there are plenty of Ripperdocs to be found throughout Night City. These are the people you need to visit if you want to upgrade your cyberware. During the early game, a lot of these upgrades will be out of reach thanks to an insufficient level or lack of cash or street cred, but pay them frequent visits to see what useful additions you can buy.

12. You can equip mods on clothing, weapons, and cyberware to buff their power

Pretty much anything you can wear or use comes with mod slots, especially if it's a higher quality. These come with all sorts of buffs; things like extra carry capacity on armour and increased damage two guns are just two examples. Make sure you put your best mods on your favourite equipment though, because if you want to replace a mod later down the line, the original one will be destroyed. You can get crafting specs for mods as well so if you have a favorite you make as many as you want.

13. Get robo legs to access new areas and jump over your problems

The ability to jump to extreme heights doesn't come cheap, but when you've got 45k eddies in the bank, make your way over to a Ripperdoc. Not every Ripperdoc has the same upgrades available, but have a shop around and you'll eventually find either Reinforced Tendons for double jump, or Fortified Ankles for a boost jump. Using these means you can explore Night City with ease, forgetting the limitations of stairs, bounding from one place to another. Plus, if you need to make a quick getaway in combat, these are extra useful.