Cyberpunk 2077 romances get a visual novel expansion with a blessing from CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 now has a romantic visual novel expanding on its more beloved characters.

Fittingly titled Cyberbang 2069, the brand new visual novel is now available entirely for free on Itch.io. What's really fascinating about this new project is that developer Triple Thirst actually sought out permission from Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red, and they received the green light for the project, as revealed by a recent interview with The Gamer.

So, this is a romantic visual novel expanding on some of Cyberpunk 2077's more romanced characters, with the explicit blessing of CD Projekt Red itself. That's one hell of a feat, especially for an independent developer without the major financial backing afforded to big studios like CDPR.

What Triple Thirst aims for in Cyberbang 2069 is to expand upon the romance options in Cyberpunk 2077. For example, players were never able to romance Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand in the RPG, but through the new visual novel, you're presented with a brand new storyline where protagonist V and Silverhand really get to know each other.

Additionally, there's actually two versions of Cyberbang 2069: explicit, and safe for work. You can download either of the two versions entirely for free through the Itch.io storefront on PC, and it's worth mentioning that aside from featuring characters like Silverhand, Sandayu Oda, Goro Takemura, and Viktor Vektor, Triple Thirst is actually aiming to expand the visual novel with new characters in the future.

