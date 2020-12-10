Cyberpunk 2077 NetWatch Agent: Should you incapacitate him or let him take the data?

When you meet the Cyberpunk 2077 NetWatch Agent there's a big decision to make: let him take the data, or punch him? This is a decision that affects the next section of the game's events - things still roughly play out the same in the long run for you but this is a life or death choice for some, and affects who you'll be on friendly terms with when it's all done - the Voodoo Boys or NetWatch. You can't be pals with both. So here are the consequences of the Cyberpunk 2077 NetWatch Agent choice.

Cyberpunk 2077 NetWatch Agent choice: Incapacitate him or let him take the data?

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You can co-operate with the NetWatch Agent and let him take the data. It might seem like a strange decision given that he just tried to kill you, but if you hear him out he explains the Voodoo Boys ditch you as soon as they have no need for you. His offer is to remove the virus the Voodoo Boys put inside you and he'll release both Brigitte and Ti Neptune, and all you need to do is let the NetWatch Agent walk away with the data. If you pick that option, Johnny isn't happy with it, but you get to walk out of the shopping mall without all the remaining enemies blasting your head off.

Alternatively, you can punch him right in his pie hole. You'll jack into him when he's unconscious on the floor, but your systems get rebooted and you wake up after a short while with Johnny peering over you. Turns out Placide backstabbed you and roasted all of the NetWatch agents through you, intending to kill you in the process. From there, you can leave the mall, then return to Placide and confront both him and Brigitte.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

At the end of the next mission, Transmission's long cyberspace section, when you come to in the ice bath, one of two things can happen. If you sided with the NetWatch Agent during I Walk The Line, all the Voodoo Boys will be dead around you. You can sneak your way out – or go out guns blazing – until you re-enter the chapel and have a boss fight against Placide before you can leave. On the other hand, if you punched the NetWatch Agent, everyone is alive and you'll be able to leave this area peacefully without any fights.