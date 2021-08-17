Cyberpunk 2077 minimap is finally being fixed in the 1.3 update

Cyberpunk 2077 will soon receive fixes to its minimap following the 1.3 update which is due to release sometime soon.

The update has a number of fixes in it however most interesting is the minimap fixes which will allow players to “see more and navigate better” according to CD Projekt Red programmer Andrzej, who is mentioned in the What’s New In Night City? official post .

Footage of the game running with the 1.3 update was also released on the Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel (via PC Gamer ) which shows how much easier it will be to navigate Night City once the new minimap fix is implemented.

In typical Cyberpunk 2077 fashion, an update post detailing what to expect from the 1.3 update is written in character as N54 News reporter Gillean Jordan. According to the fictional character, who is firmly rooted in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, motor company Thorton Ltd. “announced an update to their GPS navigation technology.”

Many fans have found other ways around their minimap troubles since the game’s release with the use of Cyberpunk 2077 mods . The aptly named ‘Better Minimap’ mod allowed players to make changes and alterations to the minimap, making it bigger, more transparent, removing its border, replacing it with just a compass, and even allowing players to zoom in in four different ways.

If you want to find out more about the 1.3 update, you’re in luck. CD Projekt Red announced a dev stream yesterday that is due to take place today (August 17) on the studio’s Twitch channel at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST. The ‘Redstreams’ live stream will be hosted by the team behind Cyberpunk 2077 who have promised to talk about “some new and exciting changes” coming to the game.

