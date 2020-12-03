Cyberpunk 2077 has a huge official strategy guide coming at launch

We now have a new trailer for the official strategy guidebook for Cyberpunk 2077.

You can check out the full trailer for the strategy guide to CD Projekt's game just below. The hefty hardback guidebook is well over 400 pages in total, and compiles information on character builds and designs for V, complete quest walkthroughs, weapon and item details, and much more.

Additionally, the Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide will detail the lore and background story behind Night City. There'll be information on characters appearing in the game, as well as high definition maps of Night City and its surroundings. Basically, if you want to see and do everything that Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer, this is a great place to start.

CD Projekt worked in tandem with Piggyback Books on the Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide, just as the studio worked in partnership with another publication for the Witcher 3 strategy guide. I've got the guidebook to Geralt's final adventure, and if this upcoming strategy guide is anything like the last one, it's going to be pretty damn comprehensive.

We're now just a week away from Cyberpunk 2077 finally launching worldwide, but copies have already made their way out into the wild a little ahead of schedule. Just yesterday, it emerged that US retailer Best Buy had accidentally shipped the Collector's Edition of the game to customers already. If you're particular mindful of story spoilers for CD Projekt's game, we'd recommend staying vigilant while on forums like Reddit or browsing YouTube comments sections.

The Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide launches on December 10, the same day as the game itself. CD Projekt's RPG launches on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and will be available through backwards compatibility for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

If you're wondering where best to put down a pre-order for CD Projekt's game right now, head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order price guide for more.