Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition ships early from Best Buy

Cyberpunk 2077's street date has been broken, with US retailer Best Buy having shipped multiple copies of the game's Collector's Edition ahead of December 10.

Just below, you can see a streamer holding a physical version of Cyberpunk 2077's Collector's Edition from Best Buy (as first reported by VGC). Elsewhere on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, a user also claims to have received their order of the Collector's Edition from Best Buy, in wrapping that clearly states "do not sell before December 10." These are just two instances of Cyberpunk 2077 having shipped early from Best Buy, but there could be many more out there.

So my @CyberpunkGame collectors edition just came from Best Buy... (???)And I'm definitely holding a sealed copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for the PS4 right now... 😱 pic.twitter.com/rBVtRGRRCaDecember 2, 2020

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

This actually isn't the first time that Cyberpunk 2077 has appeared in the wild ahead of release date. Late last month in November, a number of consumers reported having received their versions of CD Projekt's game, and one person was even able to stream 20 minutes of the game, before their stream was removed by Twitch. The stream showed the game running on a PS4, without any day one patches or updates installed.

Just last night, CD Projekt put out the statement below through the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, addressing copies of the game shipping ahead of launch. The statement warns users who receive the game early not to stream or create let's plays before December 9, or else the "MAX-TAC" will be sent after them (the people who apparently take down and remove content).

Here's what you need to know about creating your #Cyberpunk2077 video content before the release: pic.twitter.com/QBCCxAX0E2December 2, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is now just a week away from finally launching (officially) on December 10, for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, after a litany of delays throughout the year. It'll also be available on day one through the backwards compatibility features of the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

For a complete list of all the weapons and offensive gadgets we've seen so far in CD Projekt's pre-release footage, head over to our full Cyberpunk 2077 weapons guide for more.