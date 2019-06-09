Cyberpunk 2077 collector's edition leak suggests we'll get a release date soon

Will we see a Cyberpunk 2077 release date revealed during Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 press conference? CD Projekt RED's sci-fi RPG is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious upcoming games, and we've long been under the impression that it will be quite some time before we get to play it. That said, an appearance at E3 2019 could change all of that very soon.

Let's dare to dream for just a second, shall we? We're trying not to get our hopes up too much, but a leak from notorious Internet sleuth Nibel seemingly showed off the Cyberpunk 2077 Standard and Collector's Editions, complete with a whole host of bonus pre-order extras. A map, postcards, stickers, and what looks to be a copy of the OG Cyberpunk 2020 pen-and-paper handbook? A STATUE! There's a lot to unpack here (pun intended).

Looks like the Collector's Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 has been leaked as well pic.twitter.com/Ab9WpzhSA2June 9, 2019

Credit: Resetera

So, how does this point toward a release date reveal? Because it would be extremely strange for a developer to show off a pre-order launch edition like this if had it no launch window in sight. That means – join me in the speculation center for just a moment – that for this pack to have any relevance, it would need to be shown alongside some kind of launch window.

Of course, there's every chance somebody that's real good with Photoshop is pulling our chain and that this is an elaborate hoax. That's all part of the E3 game though, isn't it? We'll know soon enough, as the Xbox E3 2019 press conference kicks off in just a few short hours. Here's how to watch the the Xbox E3 2019 press conference. Keep your eyes locked on GR throughout the week for all of the E3 news as it breaks.

For more from the conferences, be sure to read our E3 2019 schedule to see what the other publishers have to offer at E3 2019, and check out the video below for more on the biggest E3 2019 games.