Microsoft is all set to have its biggest presentation in years, and you're in the right place if you want to know how to watch the Xbox E3 2019 press conference. Microsoft has confirmed that it will feature no less than 14 games from its first-party developers at the show, and that's not counting projects from external studios like a potential reappearance for Cyberpunk 2077 . Then there are all the possibilities for the first solid details on the next generation of Xbox. It'll all kick off on Sunday, June 9 at 1 pm PDT / 4 pm EDT / 9 pm BST, and you can catch it as soon as it begins with the above embed of the official Xbox Twitch channel.

You can also catch the event live on Microsoft's own Mixer if you prefer, which could be a good call if you're hunting for digital E3 swag as the company has handed out goodies for watching its events on Mixer in the past. Finally, you can find how to watch the Xbox E3 2019 press conference on Xbox's official YouTube channel .

Our Xbox E3 2019 predictions will clue you in to even more reasons for why E3 2019 is Microsoft's event to win, but the short and sweet answer is dividends. As in all of those investments Microsoft made by buying up new Xbox Game Studios like Ninja Theory and Playground Games are about to start paying dividends with a crop of exclusives. Get ready for an irresponsible number of game reveals on the Microsoft stage.