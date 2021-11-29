Cyber Monday Lego deals under $100 you can still grab

Time is ticking, but there are still Cyber Monday Lego deals under $100 for every type of brick obsessive. If you're looking to build your collection of the famous bricks but you need to save some cash, these bargains will make sure you get the biggest bang for your bucks. Don't hang around though, Cyber Monday is almost over.

We've only picked the real deals here, ones with 20% or more off the usual price. We've got our eye on the Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine set, complete with little Grogu - for just $24 at Amazon. If the Potterverse is more your thing, what about a 20% saving on a Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar? There's lots more on offer for less than $100 below, so scroll down and start bricking it.

If you've got more to spend and want to see a wider range of Lego sets, check out our main Cyber Monday Lego deals page.

Best Cyber Monday Lego deals under $100

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine | $29.99 Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine | $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Relive one of Mando's most daring escapades as he takes to the deserts of Tatooine with The Child in tow. You even get Din's speeder, complete with a little compartment for Grogu. Cute.

UK deal - £27.99 £18.48 at Amazon



Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $39.99 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $39.99 $31 at Amazon

Save 20% - If you want a slightly different kind of advent calendar this year, Lego has you covered with this Harry Potter version in the Cyber Monday Lego deals. It focuses on Harry's first adventure, but you'll have to be quick: the price has dropped again but there's only seven left in stock.

UK deal - £24.99 £17.49 at Amazon



Lego Super Mario starter set | $59.99 Lego Super Mario starter set | $59.99 $47.99 at Walmart

Save 20% - You just can't keep a good plumber down, and Mario has now crossed over from the world of video games into Lego form. This starter set gets you Mario himself and enough pieces to make a DIY course, and it's been discounted for the Cyber Monday Lego deals.

UK deal - £50 £30 at Amazon



Lego Luigi starter set | $59.99 Lego Luigi starter set | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Mario's brother has joined him in Lego form, and you can make a pretty good saving on his starter set right now in the Cyber Monday Lego deals. It may not stick around for long, though, so move fast.

UK deal - £49.99 £30 at Amazon (with voucher)



Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet | $59.99 Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - They may not be able to hit anything to save their lives, but the Stormtrooper sure do have cool armor. You can pick up a Lego version of their helmet for less this Cyber Monday.

UK deals - Check stock (currently unavailable)



Lego Super Mario Bowser's Castle Boss Battle | $89.99 Lego Super Mario Bowser's Castle Boss Battle | $89.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save 30% - Want a climactic boss battle to end your DIY Super Mario course? This set provides you with Bowser himself to go with a fiery castle backdrop with its own drawbridge.

UK deal - £89.99 £82.61 at Amazon



Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class | $29.99 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class | $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - If you're a fan of the Hogwarts Potion Master, this set will make a tidy little gift. Besides the potions classroom itself, you're getting Professor Snape to go with Draco Malfoy and Seamus Finnegan.

UK deal - £27.99 £21.98 at Amazon



Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Transfiguration Class | $29.99 Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Transfiguration Class | $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - The new Hogwarts Moment range offers some cool dioramas on a budget, and some of the best ones have just been reduced in the Cyber Monday Lego sale. This particular example features Professor McGonagall, Ron, and Hermione.

UK deal - £27.99 £17.92 at Amazon (with voucher)



Lego Star Wars The Child | $79.99 Lego Star Wars The Child | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Baby Yoda has staged a takeover of our hearts and the world of merchandise, so it's not surprising to see this set drop to its lowest ever price for the Cyber Monday Lego deals.

UK deal - £ 69.99 £45.99 at Amazon



$59.99 Lego Friends Central Perk | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - This set has been a huge hit over the last few years, especially with the cast reunion a few months ago. You can get it for less right now as a part of the Cyber Monday Lego deals.

UK deal - £64.99 £44.98 at Amazon



