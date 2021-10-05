Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2021 - here's what to look out for

Although Black Friday is seen as the optimal time for discounts, you can still get plenty of good Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals at the end of November. These offer shoppers their last, best hope of securing a machine for less ahead of the Holiday season.

While you'll struggle to get a good gaming laptop for under $300, many budget options approach the $500 - $600 mark during Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals. That includes well-respected brands like ASUS TUF and HP.

You aren't just limited to cheap gaming laptop deals, either. Mid-range options also tumble in cost during Cyber Monday. As an example, the HP Omen 15 with a 10th-gen i7 processor and GTX 1660 Ti card crashed from $1,299 to $799 last year.

In our experience, Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals also provide an opportunity to pick up some of the very best gaming laptops around. That includes discounts on machines with newer RTX cards capable of ray tracing, and those prices are falling all the time. With any luck, we'll get even bigger drops this November.

We've got more specific predictions on 2021's Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals below, so fill your boots if you want advice on the sales event of the year.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals - what to expect

(Image credit: MSI)

When will the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals start? Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals kick off as of November 29. This is just a couple of days after the Black Friday gaming laptop deals on November 26, so it's going to be a busy weekend of savings. Prepare yourself now. However, it's worth noting that the discounts won't dry up as soon as Tuesday arrives. Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals often stretch into the rest of the week, so it's not a total disaster if you don't get to them in time.

What will the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals be? There are going to be plenty of cheap Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals on offer this year, but it's always worth keeping an eye out for more expensive brands as well. Razer laptops and Alienware laptops will be some of the most tempting options if and when they move into more affordable territory, for example; they're truly fantastic but often sit far outside many shoppers' price range, so any reduction is big news. Don't just focus on RTX 3060 laptops, RTX 3070 laptops, and RTX 3080 laptops either. The arrival of 30-series cards should mean savings become available for older GPUs (in theory, anyway), and these components are still powerful enough to be worth your investment.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

(Image credit: ASUS)

Want to get your hands on a new setup before the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals begin? As luck would have it, there are some reductions available right now. You can take a look at the various options below, and we've included the best ones across a wealth of models and power-levels.

Remember that prices will vary depending on the components inside, though!

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals might be some of the best offers this year, but don't forget about more work-focused Cyber Monday laptop deals either - they frequently impress.