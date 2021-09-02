Crysis Remastered Trilogy release date confirmed for October

Crytek has nailed down the Crysis Remastered Trilogy release date for PC and consoles and detailed some of the different ways you can revisit these classic shooters.

First, the most important bit - Crysis Remastered Trilogy is now set to launch on October 15 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, and PS4. The collection will be available on each platform as a digital release for $49.99, and a physical edition for PlayStation and Xbox consoles launches on the same day.

Somewhat curiously, the individual games will get separate physical releases on Switch at an unspecified date, but Crytek has confirmed the physical edition of the whole trilogy will be exclusive to PlayStation and Xbox platforms. However, if you do decide to go with one of the Switch physical editions, you'll get a bonus art card, and there's a chance it'll be one of 20 that were numbered and signed by members of the development team.

Finally, the individual remasters of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 will be sold digitally for $29.99 each on the same day the Crysis Remastered Trilogy launches. That way, if you already bought the Crysis 1 remaster, you can still complete the collection without doubling up on the first game. Crysis Remastered launched late last year for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and it was long after that Crytek announced the whole remastered trilogy.

