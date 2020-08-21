Crysis Remastered release date now set for September

Crysis Remastered will be released on PS4, PC, and Xbox One on September 18, according to a brand-new trailer showing off the updated graphics. Check it out in all its gorgeous glory above.

The trailer directly compares the original Crysis with the upcoming remaster, showing off updated lightning, textures, and more. The Crysis Remastered Tech Trailer should assuage any worries fans may have about the graphics, as it shows off "high-quality textures up to 8K resolution, Global Illumination (SVOGI), state-of-the-art depth feels, new light settings, motion blur, ray tracing, and much more for a major visual upgrade."

As GamesRadar previously reported , Crysis Remastered was delayed back in July (about three weeks before its initial July 23 release date) shortly after a trailer leaked online to middle-of-the-road responses. An official Twitter statement announcing the delay read, "You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and we want you to know: we've seen all the reactions - the good and the bad - and we're listening. We're still working on a number of things in game, as well as the storefront."

Considering 2007's Crysis was somewhat groundbreaking for its graphical integrity, it's genuinely great to see a trailer that looks poised to show off a brand-new Crysis look that's taking advantage of current-gen hardware.

It seems Crytek and Saber are ready to deliver the goods on September 18 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.