Crysis Remastered gameplay trailer coming this Wednesday

We'll get our first look at Crysis Remastered gameplay this Wednesday, July 1, at 9am PST/ 12pm EST / 5pm BST.

The announcement trailer for the remaster aired back in April after weeks of teases, but it didn't actually show much of the game in action. In fact, all it did show was Nomad surrounded by a bunch of trees, and honestly I could've told you that was gonna be in the game. Here's hoping the gameplay trailer coming this week is more informative.

To be fair, we already know how Crysis - a nearly 13-year-old game - plays, so this gameplay trailer will probably be more of a graphical showcase than anything. It's been described as a faithful remaster, so we likely won't see much new stuff on the gameplay side. The remaster will hopefully control better than the original, which has aged well but not perfectly, but it'll be hard to convey that through a trailer. Maybe some weapons or abilities from Crysis 2 or Crysis 3 will be added to the original for funsies? Perhaps it will add yet more ways to clear mission objectives? Who knows.

In any case, a graphical showcase sounds just fine. After all, the main reason Crysis Remastered is so exciting is that the original was heralded as the peak of graphical performance and GPU demand in its heyday. More to the point, it was a trial by fire for video cards and many are hoping that the remaster continues that tradition. Lord knows what it'll look like on modern systems. All I know is that when the remaster was announced, my current video card started listening to Eye of the Tiger and hitting the gym while chugging protein shakes.