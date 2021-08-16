COD: Vanguard reveal confirmed for August 19

The Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal event has been revealed through the PlayStation Store.

Just earlier today on August 16, it was noted that the PlayStation Store revealed that Call of Duty: Vanguard was slated for reveal later this week in Warzone. As you can see from our screenshot of the PSN Store just below, the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal event has been set for August 19 at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. BST.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

It would appear that the reveal of the new game from Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer Games is going to take place entirely within Warzone. You might recall that just last week, Warzone began teasing something relating to World War Two, where Vanguard is reportedly set, through a new in-game cinematic. This cinematic would play out at the end of a game, and featured a World War Two-era sniper taking out a player from the victorious squad.

That's certainly one way to go about teasing your forthcoming game. The new reveal event comes about at a particularly turbulent time for Activision, the parent company of Warzone developer Raven Software.

Last month, a lawsuit was filed against Activision Blizzard over its working practices, which you can learn more about on the link.