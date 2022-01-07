Cobra Kai creators tease season 5 – and the future of the show

Cobra Kai season 4 may have only just arrived, but season 5 has already been confirmed. Now that all 10 episodes of the fourth installment have dropped, attention is inevitably turning to just what might be coming next in the hit Netflix show.

We sat down with co-creators Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg to break down all of season 4's biggest moments – and, with every season of Cobra Kai going bigger than the last, we asked if season 5 would continue that trend.

"We talk about that," Schlossberg tells us. "Every season, it feels like we do something at the end of each season, that it's like, 'Okay, how do you really top this?' And we don't think that you necessarily have to. What people are most invested in is the characters. And there may be clever ways of making it, 'Oh my God,' that doesn't have to be this immense, crazy, karate battle. There could be some other exciting or entertaining twists that we have in store, so we don't feel beholden to have a bigger karate fight each season. But it ends up being that, anyway, in the writing [Laughs]"

Schlossberg also went into some detail on what to expect from the next installment, as well as future plans beyond the next batch of episodes.

"We've just shot season 5. And we ended up in a situation where the finale is, I don't want to say bigger, but there's a lot of action going on in our season five finale," he says.

"And so, it's become that way. And we do see in subsequent seasons, we're knocking on wood hoping that we can continue past season five, because we didn't write that as an end. We have another in store. We really do still have some of our biggest fireworks and biggest cannons left. So we know that we have some big, epic things up our sleeve. But it does become like, 'Okay, how do you top that each season?' As long as it comes from the place of character, fans will get into it and what we don't want to do is [where] it just becomes more spectacle than substance. And so that's the overriding goal."

There's no release date for season 5 just yet, but filming has wrapped, so here's hoping it lands sooner rather than later.

