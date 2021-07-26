Chucky TV show gets new trailer as release date is announced

Everyone's favorite killer doll is back – the Chucky TV show has its first full-length trailer, as well as a release date.

The trailer had its world premiere at the show's Comic-Con@Home panel, where it was also announced that the series would start airing on Syfy on October 12. The show will bring the red-haired doll possessed by the soul of a dead serial killer back to our screens and will mark the franchise's first foray into TV.

The original Chucky movie, titled Child's Play, was released in 1988. A remake with the same name came out in 2019. In the 31 years between those two movies, there have been six other Chucky movies.

The series is a continuation of the 2017 movie Cult of Chucky and follows Jake (Zackary Arthur), a bullied teenage boy struggling to cope after the death of his mother. Jake is an artist who makes sculptures out of doll parts and, when he finds Chucky at a yard sale, buys him to add to his collection. Of course, he ends up getting a little more than he bargained for when his idyllic suburban town is hit by a series of murders.

Don Mancini is on board as showrunner and screenwriter, and he'll direct the series' first episode – Mancini wrote all the Chucky movies and made his directorial debut with 2004's Seed of Chucky, before going on to direct 2013's Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky.

Brad Dourif returns as the voice of the murderous doll, while Alex Vincent reprises his role as Andy, the first child who was tormented by Chucky in the original 1988 movie. Christine Elise returns as Andy's foster sister Kyle, Dourif's daughter Fiona is back as Nica Pierce, and Jennifer Tilly reprises her role as Tiffany Valentine, Chucky's bride. There are plenty of newcomers to the franchise, too, including Lexa Doig, Devon Sawa, Barbara Alyn Woods, Teo Brione, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson.