The best cheap PS4 game deals of 2019 - Days Gone for just $27

Cheap PS4 game deals are always appealing. For current PS4 or PS4 Pro owners, there's always something to add: games; peripherals; external drives. There's always something you can add to augment your PS4 setup and provide you with wonderful little refreshing moments. For new PS4 players, and even though the PS5 feels close (ish) now it's been 'officially confirmed', there's no better time to jump into a PlayStation 4 experience: there an enormous games library; a vast array of peripherals to peruse; and one of the most refined systems to have ever existed that you can just buy, and then plug in and play on straight away.

Considering it's now winter time, with shorter days and all the warmth gone from the air, picking up one of the best cheap PS4 game deals of any description will see you reinvigorated. Be it a big, AAA game you've waited to drop in price, or a peripheral like a headset, or external hard drive, there is always something to consider. And this very page will help you keep abreast of all the best cheap PS4 game deals currently available from all the major retailers. Whatever you need, or just straight-up want, check in here to keep on top of the best prices for some of the biggest PS4 games around.

Best deal now (Image credit: SIE Sony Bend Studios) Days Gone | just $27.18 at Amazon (save $32.80)

A serious saving on this superb single and multiplayer shooter. Don't miss it at that price.

These cheap PS4 game deals will be updated and refreshed should anything major change, so you'll always be sure to get a good deal here. Our list covers a smattering of things you might want to consider for your PS4 setup: accessories, hard drives, and some of the biggest and latest games. Every single cheap PS4 game deal is a treat when it's to be found at a discounted price. But whatever you’re looking for, this is the best place to be to find the best cheap PS4 game deals going.

Top PS4 deals

Spider-Man for $24.34 at Walmart

Snap up the Games of the Year edition of one of the best superhero games ever for a super-low price right now.View Deal

Battlefield 5 is $24.92 at Walmart

This game gets better with each update, and is fast becoming a brilliant online shooter and battle royale. You can grab it for under half price, right now, at Walmart which is a great investment.View Deal

PlayStation Classic console is $42.55 at Walmart

This retro console would be a fun addition, and has now settled at a seemingly-permanently low price at Walmart. It's now in impulse-purchase territory as a result.View Deal

WD My Passport 1TB Portable Hard Drive for $49.99 at Amazon

Not as massive as the 4TB version we love, but the 1TB variant of the WD My Passport will serve you just as reliably. Nabbing this for a shade under 50 bucks is a great deal.View Deal

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for $39.99 at Walmart

A solid, always-reliable and welcome addition to your setup, the standard black DualShock 4 controller is going for a very reasonable price over at Walmart.View Deal

Best PS4 bundle prices | Best PS4 Pro deals | PS4 accessories

best PS4 headset | PlayStation VR bundles | best PS4 external hard drive

Consoles

The PlayStation 4 Pro is the beefed up, premium and 4k gaming console from Sony. It'll make landscapes lusher, creatures more colourful, and details, well, more detailed. It is the premium PlayStation experience and the best way to experience exclusives such as Horizon: Zero Dawn and God of War on Sony's consoles.

PS4 Slim consoles are still flying off the shelves and for those yet to make the jump to 4K provide a fantastic point to enter the gaming world. They still provide one of the only ways to experience exclusive PlayStation games such as Spider-Man PS4 and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Headsets

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Kraken

Fantastic sound for a great price

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Cable length: 1.3m | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 322g | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, mobile

Really, really, rich bass

Brilliant and clear output

Solid and comfy design

Large size requires some getting used to

Mid-range audio is less good

This beast of a headset is one of our favourite PS4 accessories and offers some of the best sound going for a companion headset for your Sony console. The beefy system within is housed in the Kraken's bold, striking design, but it is one that is still lightweight enough to not impose upon your comfort even in those longer play sessions. The size of the cans is probably a little on the large size but for good reason: the increased in housing size allows for the speakers to deliver a brilliantly boomy bass and bottom end which sounds fantastic in those AAA cinematic games but also when streaming music through your console.

You'll have no problem listening to your teammates over game noise and sound effects and the extendable microphone does a great job of enabling your voice to cut through the maelstrom and be safely delivered to your friends. There are no extra or hidden settings or fancy doo-hickeys on this headset, but its greatness comes from that: keeping it simple works and it does everything it needs to do very well.

At a very competitive price, the Kraken bats well above its average, particular when compared to those that would drain your wallet. This is another reason why it remains our top pick among our favourites: when quality and value are combined in this way, it's easily the best headset to recommend.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro

A larger price tag, but one of the best headsets going

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Cable length: 1.5m | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 312g | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, mobile

Chic, attractive and sturdy design

Great, high performance sound

Lots of exciting features and settings

Hits the wallet

It's got a noticeable price tag, let's say, but the SteelSeries Arctis Pro headset certainly delivers on the money you'll spend. The USP of this industry-leading headset is the own-brand GameDAC peripheral that comes bundled in. It can bypass the PS4's own DAC and also enable the Arctis Pro to become wireless without compromising sound quality. In fact the DAC increases and augments the high-resolution sound to standout levels and is ridiculously good in its clarity and range. However, you'll need to know what you're doing and what a DAC is to make the Arctis Pro reach its full potential.

The peripheral has its own OLED menu in which its features can be accessed and customised, all while giving a premium feel and finish to the headset. This is further accentuated by the build quality and the materials used to craft - and it feels crafted - the headset. Such is the aesthetic quality of the headset, you'd have no shame in using it out of the home and for general leisure or entertainment. But, working with the PS4 is certainly where its main strengths are. We think this is one of the best headsets around for your PS4 and will give you flexibility and freedom to create bespoke high-quality sounds for your gaming set up.

Hard Drives

WD My Passport 4TB Portable Hard Drive

The best for storage and reliability at a reasonable price

Capacity: 4TB | Storage Type: HDD

Quick speed for transferring files

Loads of storage space

Really competitive price

Not quite SSD-fast

This is a whopper at first glance, but also so much more than that. It's got super transfer speeds, so is perfect for moving your save files, screenshot library and games from and to your PS4 and the enormous 4TB of storage you get means you'll easily be able to store all of the best PS4 games on there. It's often treated kindly by retailers, too, so it's a wealth of space for not an insanely wallet-sapping amount of cash, and there's even white and black versions for you to choose something that complements your console. One of the best available going in terms of value meeting capacity.

Samsung SSD T5 500GB

A premium product, but for a premium price

Capacity: 500GB | Storage Type: SSD

Very fast loading speeds

Adds 500GB

Hits the wallet harder than HDDs

A true trade-off in external storage form if ever there was one. This is indeed at the premium end of the best PS4 hard drives available right now but this is still technically the best we've tested.

This is actually an SSD (solid state drive) which means that everything moves faster - about 3 to 4 times faster than HDDs, generally speaking - allowing for blistering transfer speeds between your PS4 and the hard drive. There are no moving or whirring parts in an SSD too so it'll be a silent carrier of your files, while it will also be ever so slightly more reliable than an HDD. You could look to get larger versions but the prices will quickly become a bit crippling. You'll still get a fair few games on the 500GB version and you'll pay for the increase in speed and efficiency.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.