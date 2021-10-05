Call of Duty: Warzone season 6 battle pass sets up the Cold War finale

The Call of Duty Warzone season 6 battle pass has been revealed, with a ton of new items to unlock as you play through the final season of the Black Ops Cold War era.

The first unlock in the paid battle pass is Alex Mason, dropping the original Black Ops protagonist into your account right at tier 0 with his default "Alaska" operator skin. Get all the way to tier 100 and you'll unlock even more options for him, including the color-shifting Aurora Borealis skin, with even more to earn if you can finish the Operator Mission that comes along with it.

Other highlights include one last Black Ops Mixtape, which includes some cult classic tracks such as "This Jazz is Classified" from Black Ops 4 Zombies, and "Revenge" from the original Black Ops, and a "Battle Pass Rogue Transmission" coming on October 12. Activision is keeping a lid on the latter for now, saying only that you should "make sure you're prepared for war."

As usual, you can earn a total of 1,300 COD points by completing a paid pass, which will cover the next season's pass with some change left over. Or you could just drop it all on the new spooky stuff that arrives with The Haunting, the Call of Duty Halloween event kicking off on October 18 - either option is good.