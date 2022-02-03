Call of Duty: Warzone reverts back to the old loadout drop timing after community requests

Call of Duty: Warzone just changed loadout drops for battle royale, making them just as quick to acquire as they were back in Verdansk.

The big change arrives in the leadup to Warzone Pacific season 2's launch, and it's something players have been asking for since pretty much the start of season 1. When the seasonal changeover occurred, Warzone limited players to call in loadout drops only after the arrival of the first public drop in each match, significantly changing the tempo and overall progression players had been accustomed to.

With the changes reverted, you'll now be able to pick up a loadout drop from a buy station as soon as you can afford it, with no additional wait time. In other words, it works just like it did before the changeover to Caldera, at least in battle royale mode. Vanguard Royale mode, which already distinguishes itself by putting the emphasis on WW2 weaponry as well as fighter planes, will continue to take the delayed approach to loadout drops.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard season 2 was originally meant to be live by now, but Activision pushed its start date back to February 14 to give the developers more time to work on updates.

