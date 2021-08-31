Call of Duty Warzone just called out cheaters by sharing one's reaction to being banned

In a clear warning to Call of Duty Warzone cheaters, Activision has shared a video of one player's stunned reaction to being hardware banned for their crimes.

"This is not a drill: If you cheat, we are coming for you," reads a tweet from the official Call of Duty account. "Banwaves are ongoing, and PC anti-cheat is arriving in #Warzone later this year."

The video in the tweet reportedly shows a real, banned Warzone cheater who says they're happy Activision is cracking down because it could bring back content creators who left due to cheating. Earlier in the year, several high-profile Warzone players quit the game in protest of ongoing hacking issues which apparently weren't being fixed by Activision.

"Cheating has always been against the rules in Call of Duty Warzone. We just banned 100,000 cheaters. That's a lot of pissed off cheaters," Activision jeers before revealing its public example. "Surprisingly, not this guy."

Doing some digging, it turns out the cheater featured in the video is TikTok user rushman360, who shared their initial reaction on the social media platform last week. More recently, rushman360 also released a video adding that they'd been banned on Battle.net as well, presumably for Warzone cheating.

Activision and developer Raven Software have made anti-cheat measures core to its messaging around the game as of late. During the reveal event for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will inspire a new Warzone map, Sledgehammer Games studio head Aaron Halen revealed that "an all-new anti-cheat system" is heading to Warzone alongside its Vanguard integration.

